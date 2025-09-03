Colonel Tan Hongmei: China's trailblazing female aerial tanker pilot

Colonel Tan Hongmei, one of China's first female captains of the Y-20U aerial tanker, drew national attention during today's military parade in Beijing marking the 80th Anniversary of the Victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. As three of the domestically developed refueling aircraft roared over Tian'anmen Square, Tan's presence in the cockpit highlighted the growing role of women in China's air force.

Tan, from the Central Theater Command Air Force, is part of China's seventh batch of female pilots and one of the first to train on the domestically developed Y-20U. Over her career, she has flown six different aircraft types and taken part in major training exercises and missions, embodying the grit and determination of the country's female aviators.

Since graduating from flight school in 2001, Tan has continually pushed herself to meet new challenges. As one of the first female pilots assigned to adapt to the Y-20U, she worked tirelessly to master the aircraft, quickly making solo flights and qualified as one of the few captains of the heavy transport plane. In her role as an instructor, Tan has drawn praise from young pilots for combining professionalism with empathy. "Flying with Instructor Tan, you make progress fast," said one trainee. "She corrects mistakes gently, in a way that really helps you improve." Her first group of trainees have all successfully adapted to the aircraft – a source of pride she shares with her students.