Wu Xiaoyan stood on the summit of Muztagh Peak at 7,546 meters, feeling the cold wind brush against her cheeks.

She took in the breathtaking view of layers of snow-capped mountains stretching beneath her. The rising sun bathed the summits in a warm glow, resembling a "platinum feast."

"At that moment, I suddenly felt enlightened," Wu, a native of Jiading District's Anting Town, said.

The wind roared in her ears, nearly drowning out all sounds, yet her thoughts remained clear.

"The 'lofty snow mountains' from the Chinese textbook were suddenly a vivid reality before me."

As she took a photo at the summit, she caught a glimpse of herself in the camera, bundled in a bulky climbing suit, and realized that every effort had been worth it.

Muztagh Peak is situated in the Pamir Plateau of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The peak's oxygen-deficient environment poses challenges, and climbers must navigate treacherous, ice-cracked terrain.

Since December, Wu has been gathering information related to Muztagh Peak and has begun training in mountaineering.

In March, the Mountaineering Association of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region announced registration information for those wishing to scale Muztagh Peak.

Previously, Wu had ascended the 6,178m-tall Yuzhu Peak in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Muztagh Peak was her next goal.

The attempt to scale Muztagh was set before the ice-melting phase to avoid risks, but it coincided with the active period of ice cracks.

There are two must-see spots connected only by a snow bridge tens of centimeters wide, with bottomless glacier cracks on both sides, "which were like the mouth of the earth opening."

The ice crack at 5,900m could still be crossed using a sledge, but only one person at a time.