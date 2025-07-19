Solid figures on economic growth and consumer spending, and news that US chip exports to China will resume soon propelled the Shanghai Composite Index to a record high so far this year on Friday.

"Investors were reassured by data showing stable demand in the country," said Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS. "The demand is partly due to the success of the trade-in consumer subsidy program and partly the continuing strength of technology innovation."

The Shanghai index rose to 3,534.48 on Friday, up 0.69 percent for the week. The Shenzhen Component Index surged 1.95 percent gain in the week, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 2.84 percent.

China reported gross domestic product rose 5.2 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, gaining 5.3 percent in the first six months, above the government's annual target of 5 percent. Strong gains in exports came despite US trade restrictions.

Swiss-based UBS raised its forecast for China's 2025 growth to 4.7 percent from a previous 4 percent.