Labubu lottery: Why you can't buy the hottest toy

Imaginechina

For fans of Labubu, one question keeps nagging: Why is it nearly impossible to buy the dolls at official prices? Each time Pop Mart restocks its wildly popular Labubu figures, fans swarm online, frantically hitting the "buy" button. Yet within seconds, everything is gone — not to ordinary collectors, but to automated "snatching plug-ins" that can place orders in milliseconds. An investigation by Lanjing News uncovers the hidden machinery driving the frenzy: professional scalpers operating with advanced scripts and well-coordinated information networks.

These plug-ins are subscription-based, costing 20–40 yuan (about US$2.70–US$5.50) a month, with premium versions charging up to 100 yuan. Some of them work only on Android, cutting order delays to just 200 milliseconds. Sellers boast that with dozens of devices running scripts, scalpers can secure multiple dolls before consumers even see the product page. The industry is highly organized. Developers build customized scripts, which are distributed via platforms such as Hamibot and resold by agents. One agent admitted that manual buyers don't stand a chance because by the time they clicked refresh, scripts have already placed hundreds of orders. The profits remain enticing. Even with recent price drops in the resale market, many full-time scalpers still earn tens of thousands of yuan each month.

Reuters

Mini Labubu Pop Mart founder Wang Ning said at the company’s earnings briefing today that a mini version of its hit character Labubu will be released this week, expressing confidence it will become a “super bestseller.” Wang added that the company has taken a restrained approach to launching new Labubu products this year to avoid overexposure, noting strong demand and “significant long-term value” for the IP. Tomorrow Pop Mart is set to release several new products, including the Star Starry series and MOKOKO plush collectibles. But even before their official launch, items are already being resold online at steep markups. A check of a major secondhand trading platform showed the “Sunny Summer Series — MOKOKO Soft Vinyl Plush Keychain,” priced at 199 yuan at retail, being offered by resellers for as much as 800 yuan. One seller claimed to have already secured nine preorders at that price. Another popular item, the “Star Starry Dream Weather Bureau Series — Plush Blind Box,” sells officially for 474 yuan per six-piece set, yet was listed on resale platforms for between 950 and 1,050 yuan.