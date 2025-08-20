For fans of Labubu, one question keeps nagging: Why is it nearly impossible to buy the dolls at official prices?
Each time Pop Mart restocks its wildly popular Labubu figures, fans swarm online, frantically hitting the "buy" button. Yet within seconds, everything is gone — not to ordinary collectors, but to automated "snatching plug-ins" that can place orders in milliseconds.
An investigation by Lanjing News uncovers the hidden machinery driving the frenzy: professional scalpers operating with advanced scripts and well-coordinated information networks.
These plug-ins are subscription-based, costing 20–40 yuan (about US$2.70–US$5.50) a month, with premium versions charging up to 100 yuan. Some of them work only on Android, cutting order delays to just 200 milliseconds. Sellers boast that with dozens of devices running scripts, scalpers can secure multiple dolls before consumers even see the product page.
The industry is highly organized. Developers build customized scripts, which are distributed via platforms such as Hamibot and resold by agents.
One agent admitted that manual buyers don't stand a chance because by the time they clicked refresh, scripts have already placed hundreds of orders.
The profits remain enticing. Even with recent price drops in the resale market, many full-time scalpers still earn tens of thousands of yuan each month.
Mini Labubu
Pop Mart founder Wang Ning said at the company’s earnings briefing today that a mini version of its hit character Labubu will be released this week, expressing confidence it will become a “super bestseller.”
Wang added that the company has taken a restrained approach to launching new Labubu products this year to avoid overexposure, noting strong demand and “significant long-term value” for the IP.
Tomorrow Pop Mart is set to release several new products, including the Star Starry series and MOKOKO plush collectibles. But even before their official launch, items are already being resold online at steep markups.
A check of a major secondhand trading platform showed the “Sunny Summer Series — MOKOKO Soft Vinyl Plush Keychain,” priced at 199 yuan at retail, being offered by resellers for as much as 800 yuan.
One seller claimed to have already secured nine preorders at that price. Another popular item, the “Star Starry Dream Weather Bureau Series — Plush Blind Box,” sells officially for 474 yuan per six-piece set, yet was listed on resale platforms for between 950 and 1,050 yuan.
Pop Mart has tried to push back. Partnering with Tencent Cloud, it tightened security on its mini program, cutting abnormal orders to 0.2 percent. But the battle is still ongoing as the plug-ins are constantly updated.
Legal experts warn the practice isn't just unfair but potentially criminal. Lawyer Liang Jingran says producing or selling such tools infringes on consumers' right to fair trade, breaches cybersecurity laws, and in severe cases could qualify as crimes such as "providing programs for illegal intrusion into computer systems" or "illegal business operations," according to the report.
Pop Mart yesterday reported first-half revenue of 13.88 billion yuan, up 204 percent year on year, with adjusted net income surging 363 percent to 4.71 billion yuan — already surpassing its full-year 2024 profit.
The growth was fueled by soaring demand for its IP lines. The Monsters series featuring Labubu generated 4.81 billion yuan, accounting for nearly 35 percent of revenue, while Molly, Skullpanda, Crybaby and Dimoo each contributed more than 1 billion yuan. Revenue from 13 artist IPs also exceeded 100 million yuan.
For the first time, plush toys overtook figurines, with the plush category generating 6.14 billion yuan in the first half.