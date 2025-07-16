Maldives drops rape case involving Chinese tourist at luxury resort

Maldives police have dropped a Chinese tourist's sexual assault case citing "insufficient evidence," nearly two years after the alleged attack at a luxury resort. Xu, the woman at the center of the case, told Chinese media outlet Jiupai News that she recently received an email from the Maldives Police Service stating that the case did not meet the threshold for prosecution following a full review of the evidence.

The alleged assault occurred on June 6, 2023, after Xu checked into The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands. When her phone was damaged by water, she contacted the front desk, who sent a hotel butler, identified as Usham, to assist her. According to Xu, after she briefly spoke with her parents using a replacement phone provided by the butler, she began to feel uncomfortable with his behavior and ended the call. She said Usham left the room but soon returned and sexually assaulted her.

Xu immediately reported the incident to local police, who took her statement and collected an oral swab sample. However, no arrest was made, and DNA test results were never disclosed to her. Xu said the hotel dismissed Usham after the incident and police confiscated his passport. In the email, police said the case had been submitted to the Prosecutor General's Office, where forensic evidence, witness statements, and physical findings were reviewed. Authorities concluded there was not enough proof to proceed with the prosecution, citing an inability to establish non-consensual sexual activity.