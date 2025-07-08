When a hospital in China opened bidding on a new MRI machine last week, everything looked routine. The project had funding of 86.7 million yuan (US$12 million) – tick. The specs included foreign manufactured equipment – tick. But one line in the procurement document was different: Devices made in the EU were excluded.

The procurement by the First Affiliated Hospital of Xinxiang Medical University in Henan Province was the first evidence of a new Chinese ban on certain medical devices from the European bloc, a tit-for-tat retaliation after the EU curbed Chinese companies from bidding on tenders for some medical technology products.

It was a clear sign that some trade tensions with Europe are now moving to hospital floors. But beyond that, there's a larger message for foreign medtech companies: If you don't build here, you won't sell here.

The EU curb covers tenders for medical equipment valued at 5 million euros (US$5.8 million) or more, and it further stipulates that any non-Chinese company winning a contract can't supply equipment using more than 50 percent of components from China.

The China sanctions relate to any government procurement of medical devices valued at 45 million yuan or more. The one exemption is medical equipment made by EU companies in China.

That exclusion was music to the ears of Siemens Heathineers, a German medtech company that operates units in Shanghai and Shenzhen, and the Dutch-owned Philips facility in Suzhou, which both remain eligible to bid.

Some Chinese medical-device exporters, like Mindray, report that their EU projects are typically well below the 5-million-euro threshold and thus unaffected by the new restrictions. Therein lies the rub. As Beijing sees it, trade in medical devices with the EU is asymmetrical.

China exported over US$11 billion in medical devices to the EU last year, most of it in the mid to low-end range, like disposables, diagnostic reagents and home-use monitors. Whereas EU exports of US$6.1 billion in medical devices to China were concentrated in high-end capital equipment like MRIs, CT scanners, linear accelerators and surgical robots.

China can source lower-end devices elsewhere or ramp up domestic production. But for hospitals needing cutting-edge imaging or radiotherapy systems, the list of suppliers narrows fast. European firms like Siemens, Philips and Elekta have long dominated that space.

So when China draws a red line around EU-origin products, it's the EU that faces a sharper loss – not just in sales but also to its position in the world's second-largest health-care market, which is expected to reach exceed 2.2 trillion yuan by 2030.