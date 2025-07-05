Authorities in Tianshui city of Gansu Province have launched a criminal investigation after multiple children at a local kindergarten were diagnosed with abnormally high blood lead levels.

This was allegedly due to illegal food additives, according to an announcement issued by the local health bureau on July 3.

The incident occurred at a private kindergarten, identified as the Heshi Peixin Kindergarten in Maiji District, Tianshui. The kindergarten opened in 2022 with 500,000 yuan (US$69,781) in registered capital and it charges 6,000 yuan monthly for tuition.

The kindergarten's principal has been placed under criminal investigation.