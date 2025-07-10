Shanghai Disney Resort has suspended in-park sales of its hit "Duffy and Friends: Summer Ocean Party" merchandise collection after frenzied fans queued for up to 14 hours.

The new limited-edition collection officially went on sale on July 8, selling out instantly online and drawing massive overnight queues at the park.

Some fans began lining up outside the park as early as 5pm the day before, waiting over 14 hours for a chance to enter the purchase lottery, according to Shanghai Morning Post.

To get their hands on the limited-edition plush toys, visitors need to win a lottery, with earlier park entry increasing their chances.

Videos posted by social media users showed lines stretching several kilometers as its peak, with eager buyers ranging from young tourists to elderly locals.

During the overnight wait, arguments frequently broke out over people cutting in line, and in some cases, these disputes escalated into physical altercations.