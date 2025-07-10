Shanghai Disney Resort has suspended in-park sales of its hit "Duffy and Friends: Summer Ocean Party" merchandise collection after frenzied fans queued for up to 14 hours.
The new limited-edition collection officially went on sale on July 8, selling out instantly online and drawing massive overnight queues at the park.
Some fans began lining up outside the park as early as 5pm the day before, waiting over 14 hours for a chance to enter the purchase lottery, according to Shanghai Morning Post.
To get their hands on the limited-edition plush toys, visitors need to win a lottery, with earlier park entry increasing their chances.
Videos posted by social media users showed lines stretching several kilometers as its peak, with eager buyers ranging from young tourists to elderly locals.
During the overnight wait, arguments frequently broke out over people cutting in line, and in some cases, these disputes escalated into physical altercations.
Originally priced at 179 yuan (US$25) each, the plush toys were immediately snapped up and listed on second-hand platforms at up to 800 yuan.
Scalpers were offering to buy the full seven-toy set on the spot for 1,500 to 3,000 yuan above retail, planning to resell them later at a second-hand market, according to the Jiefang Daily.
In response, Shanghai Disney announced via its official app on Thursday that remaining stock would be moved to its Tmall flagship store starting July 11, aiming to curb resales and protect the shopping experience for regular parkgoers.
"To ensure a fairer and better experience for guests, and in light of current inventory levels, this product line will no longer be sold via park lotteries or in-resort shops," the park said.
Other merchandise lines will continue to be distributed through park lotteries.
As one fan joked on social media: "Forget roller coasters – in Shanghai Disneyland, the real ride is trying to buy a plush."