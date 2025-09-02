The "2025 Shanghai Design 100+" campaign is now open for public voting, offering participants the chance to win exciting prizes, including a new energy car.

This event is a part of the World Design Cities Conference (WDCC 2025), which will take place in downtown Huangpu District from September 25 to 28. Co-organized by UNESCO and the Shanghai government, the annual conference aims to boost design innovation and consumer spending.

Voters can choose their favorite designs from four categories: AI (artificial intelligence) Innovation for tools and applications, Green Sustainable and Cultural Creative. To be eligible for the grand prize draw – the new energy car – voters must correctly select one of six candidate designs in each of the four categories.

The projects up for consideration include an electric car from Nio, a robot from Unitree, AI models from Alibaba and MiniMax and smart glasses from Xreal.