As China and Thailand marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on July 1, a review of the vicissitudes the two countries have witnessed over the five decades, from cautious Cold War-era contacts to the setting up of a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, would present a prime example of amicable coexistence between nations with differing social systems.

The city of Shanghai, as a gateway to reforms and globalization, has played a uniquely pivotal role in linking the two countries in political, economic and cultural exchanges.

Looking back, the establishment of the diplomatic ties was a testament to vision and courage.

In 1956, eminent Thai statesman Sang Pathanothai sent his children, Chang Yuan (Sirin Phathanothai) and Chang Huai (Warin Phathanothai), to China under Premier Zhou Enlai's personal care, sowing seeds of friendship long before formal ties were established on July 1, 1975, when then Thai Prime Minister Kukrit Pramoj and Premier Zhou signed the Joint Communiqué in Beijing.

Shanghai was a pivotal gateway for Thai businesses entering China in the late 1970s. After Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) launched China's first foreign-funded enterprise in Shenzhen in 1979, the group soon expanded to Shanghai, signalling extensive Thai investments in China.

Such people-to-people economic engagement laid a solid foundation for ensuing comprehensive bilateral cooperation.

Shanghai's role in enhancing mutual economic ties cannot be overstated, particularly in the 21st century, when the city serves as a critical hub for conducting business.

Last year, bilateral trade reached US$133.98 billion, with China sustaining its position as Thailand's largest trading partner for years. Significantly, 30 percent of Thailand's fruit exports to China entered through Shanghai.

The city also shines in cross-border investment. CP Group has established some of the city's most recognizable landmarks, including Shanghai's Super Brand Mall and Lotus Supercenter. Meanwhile, SAIC Motor's production base in Thailand consistently holds a top-three market share there.