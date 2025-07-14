Nearly 400 rowers from China and abroad took part in the 2025 "Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek" City Rowing Race from July 11 to 13 as part of the annual "Shanghai Summer" campaign.
The event featured youth, masters and university races, with 37 competitions ranging from single sculls to eight-person coxed boats. It was held at the Danba Road pier on Suzhou Creek in Putuo District.
The Suzhou Creek section has seen major ecological improvement in recent years, with 42 kilometers of continuous public riverfront and new green space added.
"The rivers here are calm and safe – perfect for beginners," said Barbara Hanna Krause, a Polish rower living in Shanghai. "The atmosphere, the location … I think it's a huge opportunity for rowing enthusiasts."
Rowers aged from 15 to over 60 competed in the event.
"It's a big festival," gushed Theo Balavoine, a 19-year-old American rower. "It's cool to see that people are passionate about rowing."
Alongside the race, Putuo District also launched a riverside "88 Tribe" market with food trucks, live music and night-time shopping near the Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek Park.
More than 5,000 visitors joined the riverside activities during the opening weekend.
Alex Sanches, a Brazilian rower who has lived in Shanghai for six years, praised the improvements along the creek. "Suzhou Creek was once quite polluted… and right now the water seems really clean," he said.
The rowing race is part of the "Shanghai Summer" consumption season, which lasts through mid-October. Putuo has added three new tax refund points for international visitors.