Nearly 400 rowers from China and abroad took part in the 2025 "Half-Marathon Suzhou Creek" City Rowing Race from July 11 to 13 as part of the annual "Shanghai Summer" campaign.

The event featured youth, masters and university races, with 37 competitions ranging from single sculls to eight-person coxed boats. It was held at the Danba Road pier on Suzhou Creek in Putuo District.

The Suzhou Creek section has seen major ecological improvement in recent years, with 42 kilometers of continuous public riverfront and new green space added.

"The rivers here are calm and safe – perfect for beginners," said Barbara Hanna Krause, a Polish rower living in Shanghai. "The atmosphere, the location … I think it's a huge opportunity for rowing enthusiasts."