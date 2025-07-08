From January to April, the automobile industry in Jiading District achieved an industrial output value of 91.15 billion yuan (US$12.72 billion), a year-on-year increase of 6.8 percent.

Among them, automobile parts completed an industrial output value of 74.92 billion yuan, up 8.4 percent annually, reflecting Jiading's continuous promotion of the transformation and upgrade of the automobile industry.

Walking into the No. 3 Automobile Plant of SAIC Volkswagen in the district, people will see automatic mechanical arms waving precisely, carrying out high-precision painting operations on the vehicle. The intelligent logistics system delivers components to each workstation on time, and the laser online detection system monitors in real time.

Under the strategic layout of "simultaneous progress of fuel and electricity," SAIC Volkswagen has built a dual-track development model of inheritance and innovation.

The enterprise adheres to the concept of "intelligence in both fuel and electricity" and redefines the intelligent standards of fuel vehicles. It also actively lays out the new energy track and builds a diversified product matrix. Sales data shows that from January to April, SAIC Volkswagen sold nearly 340,000 vehicles.

Rooted in Jiading for more than 40 years, SAIC Volkswagen has formed a close collaborative development mechanism with the district government.