A drunk driver in Haining City, neighboring Zhejiang Province, was detained recently after he was found asleep at the wheel while his car continued moving in assisted driving mode on August 22, police said.

Ni admitted he had been drinking at dinner with friends but chose not to use a chauffeur service. Instead, he activated the car’s assisted driving function and fell asleep until he was stopped by police.

Traffic police said the black sedan failed to obey officers' signals to stop. Once the window was opened, a strong smell of alcohol filled the air, and the driver — surnamed Ni — asked officers where he was.

A blood test showed his alcohol level was 179.6mg/100mL — far above the legal threshold for dangerous driving. Ni's license has been revoked, and he will be barred from reapplying for five years.

Assisted driving ≠ autonomous driving

Police warned that assisted driving does not mean fully autonomous driving. Currently, all smart driving functions available in vehicles sold in China are at Level 2 or below, meaning drivers must keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road at all times.

Levels 3 and above — where vehicles can take more control in limited conditions — are limited to testing or demonstration and are not legally available to consumers.

“Even with assisted driving turned on, drivers carry the same responsibilities as others on the road,” said Huang Jinjing, director of the Ministry of Public Security's Research Institute for Road Safety in Beijing, told China Central Television. “Drivers must stay alert and ready to take over at any moment,” Huang added.

Police stressed that drunk driving remains a crime regardless of smart driving features. Reduced reaction and control under the influence still pose a serious risk, and offenders face the same legal consequences.