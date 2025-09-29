This four-day event generated more than 2 billion online views on related topics. The WDCC 2025 also emphasized achievements in industry, ecology, fashion, and talent development, reflecting a growing consensus that design is vital for high-quality urban development.

The World Design Cities Conference concluded on Sunday, attracting 92,000 attendees and showcasing over 100 product launches.

Shanghai has strategically promoted the coordinated development of five key design sectors – industrial, architectural, fashion, digital, and service – rising to over 1.6 trillion yuan (US$222.2 billion) in 15 years.

Mayor Gong Zheng said Shanghai Design must be more original and influential, build a modern industrial system, boost cultural soft power, and improve the city.

WDCC successfully expanded its Shanghai International Design Think Tank team by adding 11 world-renowned scholars and masters as its fourth batch of experts.

It organized over 100 new product launches and business matching sessions that resulted in design center-business cooperation agreements.

This year, WDCC hosted a recruitment fair for design schools, talent, and 800 employers offering nearly 10,000 jobs.