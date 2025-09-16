Shanghai police have uncovered a telecom fraud scheme in which parents were lured into paying for bogus online one-on-one tutoring. The scam affected around 30 families, with losses totaling nearly 300,000 yuan (US$42,000).
One victim surnamed Wang told police she came across a post on social media from a supposed parent praising an online education platform called "Smart Classroom." The post claimed that graduates from Peking and Tsinghua universities helped a student improve grades and get admission to a top university.
After reaching out privately, Wang was introduced to a "tutor" via WeChat, who promised a 30-day trial with a full refund if she was not satisfied. Trusting the "tutor," she paid more than 13,000 yuan (US$1,800) for three subjects for her child. However, the online studying platform was inaccessible and no classes were ever provided.
Investigators found that the so-called "tutors," "customer service," and even the "Peking University graduate" were all fabricated roles played by the same suspect, also surnamed Wang. The group behind the scam had set up multiple shell companies and created fake parent accounts to attract clients on various social media platforms.
On August 12, police arrested the scammer and two accomplices, seizing more than 50 mobile phones and dozens of computers. The three suspects are now in custody on charges of fraud, and the case is still being investigated.