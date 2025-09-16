Shanghai police have uncovered a telecom fraud scheme in which parents were lured into paying for bogus online one-on-one tutoring. The scam affected around 30 families, with losses totaling nearly 300,000 yuan (US$42,000).

One victim surnamed Wang told police she came across a post on social media from a supposed parent praising an online education platform called "Smart Classroom." The post claimed that graduates from Peking and Tsinghua universities helped a student improve grades and get admission to a top university.

After reaching out privately, Wang was introduced to a "tutor" via WeChat, who promised a 30-day trial with a full refund if she was not satisfied. Trusting the "tutor," she paid more than 13,000 yuan (US$1,800) for three subjects for her child. However, the online studying platform was inaccessible and no classes were ever provided.