The Shanghai Theatre Academy and the BOCOM New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center have formed a strategic partnership to explore innovative models in arts education and the cultural industry, aligning with Shanghai's aspiration to become a global cultural hub.

This collaboration will prioritize talent development, artistic innovation, and cross-sector integration.

Both institutions will focus on nurturing drama talent, researching digital and immersive performances, and fostering international academic exchanges. Additionally, they will launch the "31 Young Creators Program" to promote original content creation.

"This partnership unites the strengths of a leading arts university and a prominent cultural venue," said Huang Changyong, president of the Shanghai Theatre Academy. "It will establish a comprehensive platform that connects education, research, and practice, providing young artists with greater growth opportunities."

Gu Qing, general manager of New Bund 31, stated, "Through this partnership, we aim to further merge art, business, and technology to offer richer, high-quality cultural experiences for the public."

The Shanghai Theatre Academy is recognized as a premier performing arts institution in China. New Bund 31, situated in Shanghai's Qiantan area, is emerging as a hub for cultural and artistic innovation. Together, they aim to enhance the city's cultural and creative sectors.