Thirty former prisoners have been hired by Pangdonglai, a well-known retailer in Henan Province, as part of a public recruitment drive aimed at giving ex-offenders a second chance.

The group was interviewed on September 17 by founder Yu Donglai at a Xuchang branch, Shanghai Observer reported today.

In August, Yu pledged to reserve 2 percent of roughly 1,000 new positions for people with criminal records and even opened a dedicated resume channel. But after meeting the applicants, he decided to hire all 30, offering each a six-month trial period and roles matched to their skills.

Yu also promised help with housing, including paying wages in advance so employees can secure a place to live.

One interviewee, surnamed Lin, said Yu told them they had already paid for their past and should no longer feel inferior. Yu encouraged them to work hard and thus they will be treated like anyone else.

Another recruit, surnamed Du, who served about three years for a fight and helping others illegally process medical insurance reimbursements, said he had struggled to find stable work since his release.

Legal expert Tang Dongyan of Beijing Zhongwen Law Firm noted that China's legal system already protects equal employment rights.

Article 38 of the Prison Law states that people released from prison enjoy equal rights with other citizens, while the Employment Promotion Law guarantees fair job opportunities. Unless a role is legally restricted — such as civil servants, judges, teachers, or food-related positions for those convicted of food crimes — companies cannot demand criminal records or reject candidates for past convictions.

Tang praised Pangdonglai's initiative as breaking long-standing social prejudice.

The retailer also announced long-term support measures, including training to help ex-offenders rebuild confidence and an employment and entrepreneurship fund, starting with tens of millions of yuan annually and potentially expanding to 1 billion yuan (US$137 million).



