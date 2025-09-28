Video circulating online showed Tang greeting his livestream audience before taking off, moments before the crash.

The 55-year-old, whose real name is Tang Zhengxing, was flying a coaxial dual-rotor ultralight plane on September 27 in Jian’ge County, Guangyuan, when the aircraft suddenly lost control and plunged to the ground, bursting into flames, according to news outlet The Cover.

A Chinese livestreamer known as “Tang Feiji” died after his ultralight aircraft crashed mid-broadcast in Sichuan Province, an accident witnessed by more than 1,000 viewers on Douyin.

Tang purchased the homemade craft in 2024 for about 350,000 yuan (US$48,000) and often boasted online that it required no license or airspace filing. He had no pilot certification from China’s civil aviation authority and did not file flight plans, reports said.

He said he learned to fly the vehicle after watching the tutorial video and practicing for four afternoons. He also flew without a helmet or parachute.

The aircraft itself was criticized for design flaws, including closely spaced twin rotors that could entangle, making it highly unstable. Tang had previously admitted in an interview that his plane had twice fallen due to faulty fuel gauges, dropping from altitudes of 5 and 10 meters.

Tang, who began livestreaming last year, attracted tens of thousands of viewers by sharing aviation tips and demonstrating flights. At his peak, more than 30,000 people tuned in to his broadcasts. After the crash, his Douyin account was set to private and past videos were unavailable.

Authorities have not released further details on the cause of the crash.