As the world confronts a growing e-waste crisis, Lenovo, a US$69-billion-revenue global technology powerhouse listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange, has joined hands with the United Nations to promote the circular economy that features, among other things, responsible electronics management.

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) announced on July 9 that it has formalized a strategic collaboration with the tech giant to accelerate global initiatives that support the circular economy.

"We look forward to working together on technical cooperation and capacity-building operations across the world," said Ciyong Zou, deputy to the director general and managing director of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Industrial Development at UNIDO. "As the UN's specialized agency for industrial development, engagement with the private sector is key; Lenovo's commitment to sustainable industrialization fully aligns with UNIDO's vision for circular global supply chains in the electronics sector and beyond."

The latest collaboration comes at a time when the world is increasingly aware of the harm of e-waste and the benefits of its more efficient reuse.

Last year, the UN released the most recent edition of the Global E-waste Monitor, noting that the world's generation of electronic waste was rising five times faster than documented e-waste recycling. To put that into perspective, the 62 million tons of e-waste generated in 2022 would fill 1.55 million 40-ton trucks, roughly enough trucks to form a bumper-to-bumper line encircling the equator.

The UN Global E-waste Monitor 2024 further noted that less than one-quarter (22.3 percent) of the e-waste mass was documented as having been properly collected and recycled in 2022, leaving US$62 billion worth of recoverable natural resources unaccounted for while increasing pollution risks.

The report warned that the annual generation of e-waste worldwide was rising by 2.6 million tons annually, on track to reach 82 million tons by 2030, up a further 33 percent from the 2022 figure.

E-waste, any discarded product with a plug or battery, may contain not only valuable elements such as gold and copper that should be properly recycled, but also hazardous substances like mercury which can harm people's health. Therefore, it's urgent for everyone to join hands and help recycle e-waste, whether it's for economic reasons or out of health concerns.

In its July 9 announcement, UNIDO acknowledged Lenovo's effort to accelerate environmental progress through its participation in the circular economy, including the continued use of closed-loop recycled materials in its products.

One may find a number of details about how Lenovo goes about recycling in the company's fiscal year 2024/25 ESG report released in June. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance.

For example, the report points out: "Lenovo supports the use of recycled plastics, including ocean-bound plastics (OBP), to reduce consumption of virgin materials and to help support a circular economy. In 2019, the packaging team began researching the possibility of using OBP in product packaging and launched the first packaging cushion containing OBP (30 percent OBP and 70 percent other recycled plastics) in ThinkPad L14 packaging."

At the same time, as we find in the latest Lenovo ESG report, the use of bamboo or sugar cane fibers in select products has marked the launch of a new era of packaging offerings for Lenovo. The report explains that bamboo fiber has many favorable features, including being recyclable alongside paper and cardboard.

More importantly, Lenovo has predicted in its latest ESG report that 100 percent of its PC products will contain post-consumer recycled content materials (excluding tablets and accessories) by fiscal year 2025/26.

In an interview with Sustainability Magazine in 2023, Mary Jacques, executive director of Global ESG and Regulatory Compliance at Lenovo, also predicted that, by 2025, the PC maker will enable the recycling and reuse of 363 million kilograms of end-of-life products and ensure 76 percent of repairable PC parts returned to the company's service centers will be repaired for future use.

Certainly, there's always room for improvement in any company's effort to reduce waste by promoting repair, reuse and recycling. But Lenovo's collaboration with UNIDO, based in part on the former's current achievement, surely can help many developing countries embrace a circular economy in many ways.