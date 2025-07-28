Housing renovation to be completed by 2032 in push for 'people-centered' city

Jiang Xiaowei / Shanghai Daily

Late last month, 65-year-old Yang Benshan arrived early at the newly constructed Pengyi residential complex on Wenxi Road in Jing'an District. Despite the sweltering heat, his excitement was palpable – he was finally coming home. Yang is one of the first 2,110 households to receive keys to their newly renovated apartments as part of the Pengyi housing redevelopment, the largest project of its kind in Shanghai. The move marks the culmination of an ambitious effort to transform aging, overcrowded homes – once shared by multiple families with communal kitchens and bathrooms – into modern, livable spaces. An outdated workers' village has now transformed into a vibrant, well-equipped neighborhood with contemporary facilities.

Originally built in 1958, the Pengyi complex in Pengpu Xincun was a hub for workers in mid-20th-century Shanghai. Like many others of its time, the apartments were cramped and lacked basic infrastructure. "I was born in Pengyi and have lived in Pengpu all my life," Yang recalled. "In the past, our family lived in about 26 square meters, sharing a kitchen and bathroom with another family." In 2021, after years of waiting, Yang temporarily moved to an apartment on Baode Road while the redevelopment project began. Now, he's back in a new two-bedroom unit featuring a private kitchen and bathroom, as well as a balcony with unobstructed views. Compared to his old apartment, the new home offers more space and modern amenities, including a larger kitchen and extra storage.

Yang is already planning renovations to make the most of his new space. He plans to fit a full-sized refrigerator in the kitchen and partition the larger bedroom into a small living room. By the end of the year, he and his wife, along with his elderly mother, will settle into their new home. The redevelopment of Pengyi began in May 2019 with public consultations, followed by the demolition of all 41 old buildings by November 2021. The project then moved forward quickly – construction began in December 2021, with apartment selections made in September 2024. By June 29, 2025, all residents have received their keys. The new complex consists of 17 elevator-equipped mid- and high-rise buildings, offering over 1,600 parking spaces in a two-level underground garage. The area also features green spaces, tree-lined walkways and a children's play area. Nearby, a six-story nursing home with 172 beds and a community service center are under construction, further enhancing the area's facilities.

