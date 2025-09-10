Summer joy for Jiading's consumer market

From ACG (anime, comics, games) culture and esports carnivals to night markets and crossover integration as well as night biking, Jiading District's commercial complexes, cultural venues and tourist attractions are using guzi economy and night economy to create young-oriented and immersive new consumption scenarios. Guzi, a slang term derived from the English word "goods," refers to products related to popular anime, gaming and entertainment IPs, expressing fan loyalty and driving industry growth.

Ti Gong

ACG culture shines The Maxcos 2025 Shanghai Citizen Art Festival Makeup Competition (Jiading Stop) was held at MCC/SHINETON City Plaza in Nanxiang Town. The event gathered over 100 ACG enthusiasts for the country's first official cosplay makeup competition. In a self-designed Hatsune Miku costume, coser "Xifan" with lake-blue long hair and futuristic cosmetics captivated the audience. Yangpu District participants wore limited-edition Tang Dynasty-style costumes, displaying new interpretations of classic aesthetics. Shanghai Animation and Cartoon Association vice president Yan Chongguang said Nanxiang is building itself into "China's No. 1 guochao (China-chic) town," and the competition promoted the in-depth integration of ACG culture and the urban ecosystem.

Ti Gong

IMIX Park recently held an offline ACG and esports carnival for NetEase's "Identity V" game. Players enjoyed an immersive experience and the distinctive charm of the competitive mobile game while obtaining rare badges and postcards through well-designed interactive games. Fan attendance was high. Young people from the city rushed to Jiading in the rain at night, bringing stools, camping beds and other gear to queue overnight. Many young players from other cities attended the great event. The mall, a "long-established project" in Jiading's Malu Town, is undergoing a stunning change through new techniques in the face of severe commercial competition. "By creating new immersive cultural and tourism IPs and linking trendy culture, fan economy and guzi economy, we have not only attracted a large number of young customers, but also developed a replicable integration model of 'game, culture and consumption'," said Miao Suping, the mall's general manager. The mall saw almost 120,000 visitors in two days, boosting revenues by roughly 100 percent.

Ti Gong

Meanwhile, an esports carnival, with esports events, anime, food and interactive entertainment, took place in the Yongshengli business block recently. In the competitive area, participants concentrated hard and moved with seamless accuracy. Exciting team battles enhanced the on-site mood, eliciting cheers and clapping from the spectators. "I like 'Honor of Kings.' I traveled to witness the offline tournament after hearing about it," said a visitor surnamed Shen. "The players are extremely skilled. Their coordination and operations are fantastic, and it's so thrilling to enjoy the competition." Eight teams competed fiercely at this year's carnival. All participating teams were strictly selected through pre-event online recruitment. The competition was contested over two nights. Each team took turns competing in the peak showdown for the prize pool and championship. The cuisine and interactive areas were also exciting. Several popular game heroes arrived on the scene. They went around the throng for conversations and periodically performed, causing people of all ages to raise their phones and take photos.