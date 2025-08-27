A 21-year-old Chinese man who once lived with his body bent backward nearly 180 degrees is set to be discharged from a Chengdu hospital today, after surviving four high-risk surgeries and completing more than 100,000 minutes of rehabilitation.

Doctors say it marks the world's first successful correction of a "reverse folding" spinal deformity caused by congenital muscle disease, according to People's Daily.

The patient, Jiang Yancheng, is a college student from Dezhou, Shandong Province. His story has touched many across China.

Diagnosed with a rare congenital muscle disorder at age 2, Jiang could neither squat nor walk normally. By middle school, his neck had folded back onto his spine, and his body gradually twisted into a "Z" shape. Some doctors once predicted he would not live past 13.

But Jiang defied the odds. In 2022, he lay prone on a yoga mat to take the national college entrance exam, scoring nearly 60 points above the threshold for Shandong's second-tier universities and securing admission to Dezhou University.

By 2023, however, his condition had worsened. He suffered respiratory failure, his lung function dropped to just 20 percent of normal, and severe osteoporosis raised surgical risks dramatically.

In December 2024, Jiang was admitted to Chengdu BOE Hospital. Spinal surgeon Liang Yijian called it "the most severe deformity I have seen in over 20 years."

The challenge was unprecedented. Unlike typical kyphosis, Jiang's spine bent in reverse, lengthened and pressed inward. His chest and abdomen left almost no room for breathing; even his diaphragm could not descend.

Liang's team pioneered a groundbreaking "reverse osteotomy" technique — reshaping and shortening the spine in the opposite direction to create space for correction.