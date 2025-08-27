A 21-year-old Chinese man who once lived with his body bent backward nearly 180 degrees is set to be discharged from a Chengdu hospital today, after surviving four high-risk surgeries and completing more than 100,000 minutes of rehabilitation.
Doctors say it marks the world's first successful correction of a "reverse folding" spinal deformity caused by congenital muscle disease, according to People's Daily.
The patient, Jiang Yancheng, is a college student from Dezhou, Shandong Province. His story has touched many across China.
Diagnosed with a rare congenital muscle disorder at age 2, Jiang could neither squat nor walk normally. By middle school, his neck had folded back onto his spine, and his body gradually twisted into a "Z" shape. Some doctors once predicted he would not live past 13.
But Jiang defied the odds. In 2022, he lay prone on a yoga mat to take the national college entrance exam, scoring nearly 60 points above the threshold for Shandong's second-tier universities and securing admission to Dezhou University.
By 2023, however, his condition had worsened. He suffered respiratory failure, his lung function dropped to just 20 percent of normal, and severe osteoporosis raised surgical risks dramatically.
In December 2024, Jiang was admitted to Chengdu BOE Hospital. Spinal surgeon Liang Yijian called it "the most severe deformity I have seen in over 20 years."
The challenge was unprecedented. Unlike typical kyphosis, Jiang's spine bent in reverse, lengthened and pressed inward. His chest and abdomen left almost no room for breathing; even his diaphragm could not descend.
Liang's team pioneered a groundbreaking "reverse osteotomy" technique — reshaping and shortening the spine in the opposite direction to create space for correction.
Between December 2024 and June 2025, Jiang endured four major operations: a reverse osteotomy, cervical revision, hip release, and thoracic correction. Together, they realigned his spine by roughly 170 degrees.
In early August, Jiang stood and walked with the aid of a walker. Doctors confirmed his recovery goals had been achieved.
On his 21st birthday, August 6, he sat upright in bed for the first time and looked directly at his friends and doctors.
"From now on, I'm parting ways with the past 20 years," he said. "I'm ready for a new life," according to the report.
Over the past year, Jiang trained six hours a day, performing dozens of repetitive exercises hundreds of times — adding up to more than 2,000 hours, or 100,000 minutes, of rehabilitation. His therapist said he never once backed down.
Jiang is scheduled to be discharged today and return to his hometown. With the new semester approaching, he is preparing to resume university life and has already started planning for graduate school.
He also dreams of traveling once his health allows — his first destination, he says, will be Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to visit his favorite panda, Qizai.