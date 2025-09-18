Shanghai man parks RV on Guangxi street, invites strangers to explore

A motorhome parked on a bustling street in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has drawn widespread attention after its owner — a man from Shanghai — left the keys inside and invited local netizens to enter, explore, and even test-drive the vehicle, Xinmin Evening News reported on Wednesday. The owner, surnamed Guo, embarked on a road trip in August from Shanghai toward the southwestern border regions, passing through Zhejiang, Fujian, and Guangdong. On September 10, Guo returned to Shanghai via high-speed rail, leaving the Mercedes-Benz RV parked on Hongdou East Street in Nanning. He placed the key in a small hole near the vehicle's rear frame. Two days later, Guo posted a video on social media revealing the RV's location and key retrieval method. The clip quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions.

Many netizens praised Guo's "boldness" and his trust in strangers, while others expressed concerns about potential legal risks and questioned the authenticity of the gesture. In response, Guo explained that many people have never been inside a motorhome, and he wanted to offer them a chance to experience it — even allowing short-term stays or cooking inside. Several locals have already found the key, entered the RV, and shared their experiences with him via video. However, the key left outside only unlocks the door. To start the engine, a second key is hidden inside the vehicle. Guo stated that anyone wishing to drive the RV must first share their ID and contact information with him — a precautionary measure in case of accidents. The RV, worth approximately 1.2 million yuan （US$168,840) when new, requires only a standard C-class driver's license. So far, no one has driven it away, though some visitors expressed interest in taking it for a short trip in the future.