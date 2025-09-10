Emerging industries, auto sector ensure steady growth

Jiading's industrial economy grew steadily in the first half of 2025, underscoring both resilience in traditional sectors and accelerating momentum in strategic emerging industries.

The district recorded a total industrial output of 220.84 billion yuan (US$30.4 billion) from January to June, up 4.8 percent year over year.

Output from strategic emerging industries reached 77.11 billion yuan, accounting for 34.9 percent of above-scale enterprises, while the auto sector continued to dominate, contributing 141.79 billion yuan, a 7 percent increase from a year earlier.

The auto sector added 4.2 percentage points to Jiading's overall growth, with a contribution rate exceeding 85 percent. SAIC Volkswagen's Jiading plant maintained high-capacity production with fully automated assembly and logistics systems.

The company has accelerated its "oil-electric-intelligent" strategy, introducing upgraded SUV models and expanding its new energy portfolio with the launch of the Audi A5L Sportback and the pending debut of the electric Audi E5 Sportback.

From January to July, SAIC Volkswagen's terminal sales reached 605,000 units, up 1.1 percent year-on-year.

Global auto parts supplier Aptiv also reported stable performance. Its Q2 revenue reached US$5.2 billion, a 3 percent increase, while its first-half revenue totaled US$10 billion, up 1 percent year over year. In Jiading's Anting Town, Aptiv has launched a 500-million-yuan investment project focusing on high-voltage distribution systems for new energy vehicles, expected to generate well over 10 billion yuan in sales within a decade.

Emerging sectors helped inject "new energy" into Jiading's growth. High-end equipment, biomedicine, new-generation information technology and new materials all reported expansion. Biomedicine output rose 9.3 percent, new materials climbed 7.3 percent, and information technology grew 11.1 percent.

Nanya New Material Technology Co, a key high-tech enterprise, posted revenue of 2.305 billion yuan in the first half, a 43.1 percent jump, with net profit up 57.7 percent. The company's high-speed electronic materials have entered AI servers, supercomputers, and general server markets, securing orders from major technology companies.

Hesai Technology also expanded rapidly, with lidar production climbing over 35 percent year on year. The company is targeting an annual capacity of 2 million units in 2025 to meet demand in global autonomous driving and robotics markets.

Traditional enterprises also showed renewed strength.

Kaiquan Pump Co's output rose 12 percent year on year in the first half, supported by digital upgrades and overseas expansion.

"We will continue to deepen our international strategy and enhance China's position in the global pump industry," said Xu Xiaohui, vice president of Kaiquan.



