How Duffy and Friends capture the hearts of the world

Ti Gong

LinaBell, a wide-eyed fox who debuted at Shanghai Disney Resort in 2021, is part of "Duffy and Friends." Unlike Mickey Mouse or Frozen's Elsa, they have no animated films, but they have become a global phenomenon.

"The goal is to build a world where every fan can find a friend who speaks to their heart," said Olivia Sim, executive director of Commercial Strategy and Global Operations of Disney Parks International, referring to the Duffy and Friends franchise, a creation of a 70-person international team. Duffy was born in the United States in 2002 and enjoyed tremendous success at Tokyo Disney. He was joined by friends like ShellieMay, Gelatoni, CookieAnn, OluMel, and StellaLou. LinaBell, the newest member, soon emerged as Shanghai Disney's breakout sensation. This pink fox with wide eyes, fluffy tail, and playful disposition made her global debut on September 29, 2021, in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

According to finance media Leidacj.com, tourists queued up for seven hours on the first day to purchase LinaBell merchandise. Since then, new LinaBell products have sold out soon after their launch. Visitors also wait five to six hours for a quick encounter with the pink fox. Every September 29, LinaBell's debut anniversary at Shanghai Disney, fans celebrate the day as her "birthday," queuing overnight to show her gifts – an act intended for display only, not an actual handover.

Cuteness is productivity LinaBell's climb to prominence is no accident. From choosing a fox for inspiration to finalizing her style, Disney's creative team took into account local culture and customer preferences. "For Shanghai, guests connect strongly with characters who are clever, resourceful and good at solving problems," Sim explained. "A fox, with its natural curiosity and wisdom, felt like the perfect expression of that, so we chose a fox as our new friend." Every detail of LinaBell was meticulously crafted. Her color is soft pink, chosen to better complement Asian skin tones in styling, rather than the typical orange associated with foxes, said Yasmeen Chen, director of Merchandise Creative of Shanghai Disney Resort. LinaBell's eyes each have two eyelashes. "One felt too coquettish, three seemed ordinary, two were perfect," said Chen. Even her fluffy tail was painstakingly calculated to get the proper fill weight.

Ti Gong

LinaBell's popularity reflects the emotional economy. Consumers are purchasing not just a product, but a sense of emotional connection. "Cuteness is productivity," said Christy Lin, a fan from Shanghai who calls herself a "LinaBell guardian." Lin told Shanghai Daily that, like so many struggling wage earners, fans can't simply step away from the grind; they turn to LinaBell for comfort. "For me, I just want a little fluffy fox to hug," she said. She added that compared with traditional Disney characters like Mickey Mouse or the princesses, Duffy and Friends have more childlike features, which inspire a stronger sense of protectiveness. Many fans are in their 20s and 30s, highly engaged and influential online, which helps fuel the franchise's popularity. Another type of fan is Zhou, also from Shanghai, who takes a more pragmatic approach. Unlike die-hard fans, she does not queue for merchandise or photos, but buys items as gifts. "Now it's more about collectible accessories, which are practical," she said. Other popular toys, such as Hello Kitty, Jellycat, or Chiikawa, are treated similarly.

A case study in IP building Among Disney's many franchises, Duffy and Friends stand out as a textbook example of IP development. Unlike characters supported by films or TV shows, the franchise thrives on character design, interactive experiences, and merchandise. When Duffy came in 2002, he was a modest presence at Walt Disney World Resort. Two years later, Duffy made his way to Tokyo Disney, where Minnie Mouse enlisted him to accompany Mickey on a lengthy sea voyage.

Ti Gong

Duffy became a hit in Japan. According to Leidacj.com, average spending per guest at Tokyo Disney in 2005 had fallen to a 20-year low of around US$62. Five years after the Duffy franchise gained popularity, spending per guest rose above US$68, and by 2017, following StellaLou's debut, it had reached US$79, reflecting a steady increase in guest spending. "Each character has been carefully designed not only in how they look but also in story and personality. Because for our guests, it's never just about how the plush looks; it's about emotional connection," said Sim. For example, Duffy is just like an emotional glue that makes all his friends feel safe and joyful all the time; ShellieMay represents kindness and thoughtfulness; and LinaBell loves solving mysteries. Mavis Ma, director of Marketing Strategy and Communications of Shanghai Disneyland Resort, explained that Disney's strategy has always been "begin with cuteness, stay true through companionship."

Ti Gong

This approach transcends merely selling plush toys; it focuses on fostering daily interactions that forge lasting and meaningful relationships between the characters and their fans. Ma's team generates an average of three to four pieces of content each day. On one occasion, a fan responded to a wallpaper update by saying, "When you feel lost or directionless, look to LinaBell." "This is a beautiful expression of companionship," Ma noted. "It provides fans with comfort and strength in their daily lives." More significantly, fans actively contribute to shaping the characters' personalities through their interactions. Since Duffy and Friends do not have an animated series, live performances and interactions in the parks are essential. For instance, some visitors began bringing plush chicken drumsticks for LinaBell, and Disney later included this detail in official promotional materials. "This makes visitors feel as though they are part of the magic," Lin remarked.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Disney Resort has designated every September as "Duffy Month," celebrating the franchise with fan events. Last year, fans were invited to release lanterns into the sky to mark LinaBell's "birthday," each carrying a message of blessing from LinaBell to her fans. A weeklong celebration will mark LinaBell's fourth anniversary at Shanghai Disneyland this year. Lin confirmed her attendance, eager to share the moment with her beloved little fox.