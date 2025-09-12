Daily Buzz: 12 September 2025

Top News

International trade fairs in China draw widespread foreign interest The 12th China International Fair for Trade in Services opened in Beijing, with 85 countries and 2,000 companies participating. The theme of the 2025 fair is application of intelligent technologies to develop the services sector. Foreign exhibitors, including Walmart, AstraZeneca and KPMG, said they are interested in tapping China's potential as the services market opens wider to overseas players. China's trade in services in the first half of this year rose 8 percent from a year earlier to a record 3.9 trillion yuan (US$548.8 billion). The fair runs through Sunday. At the China International Fair for Investment and Trade, which ended yesterday in the southeastern city of Xiamen, investment deals valued at 644 billion yuan were signed, with foreign companies announcing new partnerships and plans to expand in China. Britain's Invinity Energy Systems signed a deal with a Xiamen company to build an intelligent manufacturing hub for energy storage batteries. Germany's Delfa Systems displayed its new sensor technology for application in robotics and autonomous driving, saying the Chinese market offers the company huge prospects.

China and US defense chiefs hold first talks China's defense minister Dong Jun held a video call with his US counterpart Pete Hegseth, urging the US defense secretary to maintain communications and an open mind to foster stable, positive ties, Xinhua reported. The Pentagon called the first talks between the two defense officials "candid and constructive" and said Hegseth assured Dong that the US doesn't seek conflict with China but will "protect its vital interests in the Asia-Pacific region."

Brazil ex-president Bolsonaro found guilty of plotting coup Former right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison after a court found him guilty of plotting a coup that included plans to assassinate president-elect President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro, 70, denied the charges. His supporters stormed government buildings in January 2023 after Bolsonaro lost the 2022 election. In July, US President Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro, imposed a 50 percent tariff on Brazil in retaliation for what he called a witch-hunt against Bolsonaro.

NASA bars Chinese nationals from space programs NASA has begun barring Chinese nationals with valid visas from joining its programs, intensifying a space race between the US and China, the US space agency said, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The agency said Chinese nationals are restricted from access to facilities, materials and IT systems out of security concerns. Bloomberg said they were previously given some access as contractors or student researchers. China and the US are competing to send manned spacecraft to the moon.

Top Business

Bidders for stake in Starbucks China narrow Global investment firms Carlyle Group and EQT, and regional players HongShan Capital Group and Boyu Capital are preparing final offers for a stake in Starbucks' China operations, Reuters reported, citing five people familiar with the bidding. Starbucks has asked the finalists to submit binding offers by early next month. The US coffee chain initially invited 10 potential bidders to submit preliminary offers, with most valuing the Chinese operations as high as US$5 billion. No stake size has been disclosed. The news agency said Primavera Capital may also be in the final round of bidders. Starbucks has said it will retain a stake in the Chinese business. Starbucks has been struggling in the Chinese market against domestic rivals like Luckin Coffee. Its same-store sales in its third quarter ended June 29 rose 2 percent. The company currently operates about 7,800 outlets on Chinese mainland. Its market share last year dropped to 14 percent from 34 percent in 2019.

Hello unveils first robotaxi in highly competitive market Hello, a Chinese bike-sharing and ride-hailing company backed by Alibaba's Ant Group, unveiled its first driverless taxi, entering a market already dominated by domestic rivals Baidu, WeRide and Pony.ai, the South China Morning Post reported. The Hello Robot1 was produced by a venture of Dongfeng Motor and Japan's Nissan. It comes equipped with 14 high-resolution cameras and 19 sensors, and features 360-degree ability to detect its surroundings. Hello announced its entry into driverless taxis in June, securing initial funding of more than 3 billion yuan (US$421 million) from Hello, Ant, and Contemporary Amperex Technology, the world's largest manufacturer of electric vehicle batteries. It set its goal at 50,000 vehicles globally by 2027.

Alibaba plans to raise US$3.2 billion in bond sale Chinese technology giant Alibaba said it plans to raise US$3.2 billion through the sale of zero-coupon, convertible bonds to fund international expansion and expand data centers used in cloud computing. About 20 percent of the proceeds will go to its e-commerce business, where it is fighting a bruising war in the fast-delivery food segment. The bonds, maturing in 2032, will offer a conversion premium above its US listed shares of between 27.5 percent and 32.5 percent, Reuters reported.

Grape wines in China fail to catch on big with consumers Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine, Citic Niya Wine and Dynasty Fine Wines Group were the only three of China's 10 listed grape-wine producers to show a profit in the first half of the year, as Western-style wine continues to trail beer and traditional Chinese distilled liquor in the alcoholic drinks market. The combined profit of the 10 companies -- 120 million yuan (US$17 million) -- fell short of the earnings of a single producer of traditional liquor fermented from sorghum, Hengshui Baobaigan, Yicai reported. Changyu Pioneer led profit makers with revenue of 1.5 billion, a drop of 3 percent from a year earlier. In the same period, combined revenue in the grape-wine sector was a 10th of the earnings of a single brewer, market leader China Resources Beer Holdings. Wine production in China in the first seven months of the year fell 27 percent to 6,000 kiloliters.

Economy & Markets

China rebukes Mexico over planned import tariffs China denounced Mexico's plan to raise import tariffs on autos and about 1,400 other goods from countries that have not signed trade agreements, including China. Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said the tariffs are "discriminatory," and the Commerce Ministry urged Mexico to think twice before imposing them. The Mexican government said it plans to raise tariffs up to 50 percent, which Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaums said is necessary to protect local jobs. The tariffs would affect an aggregate US$52 billion in imports.

US inflation worsens, jobs market weakens US consumer prices in August accelerated at a faster-than-expected 0.4 percent pace, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier. Core inflation, which excludes fresh food and energy prices, came in at an annual rate of 3.1 percent, above the 2 percent target set by the Federal Reserve. The central bank, which holds its monthly meeting next week, will have to weigh inflation against a weakening jobs market in deciding whether to cut interest rates. In a separate report on Thursday, the Labor Department reported the highest level of weekly unemployment compensation applications in four years.

Natural disasters take economic toll in August Natural disasters in China caused direct economic losses of 19.6 billion yuan (US$2.75 billion) in August, the Ministry of Emergency Management reported. It said more than 10 million people across the country were affected by floods, drought and excessive heat waves, with 122 people killed or missing.

Chinese online lifestyle platform RedNote told to clean up content China's popular lifestyle social media platform Xiaohongshu (RedNote) has been penalized by regulators for failing its responsibility in managing content, according to a statement from the Cyberspace Administration of China. The agency said the site is harming the online ecosystem with too much negative content, including celebrity gossip and other trivia. Xiaohongshu was told to rectify its shortcomings.

Corporate

New Apple iPhone 17 series shows strong initial interest in China The reservation volume for the new iPhone 17 series at Apple's store on Alibaba e-commerce platform Tmall is nearly triple that for the iPhone 16 series, Yicai reported. On the JD.com platform, reservations surpassed two million in just six hours. The iPhone 17 series will be available for preorder from 8 pm today. Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory in China, one of Apple's largest iPhone assembly centers, said it is running at full capacity to meet demand for the iPhones.

On-Bright kicks off Shanghai IPO process On-Bright Integrations has filed documents as a first step toward an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company specializes in analog and mixed-signal integrated circuit design, and has emerged as one of Asia's biggest power-management chip designers. After two funding rounds in just three months, Shanghai-based On-Bright has more than 20 institutional investors. China accounts for around 40 percent of global demand for analog chips but relies heavily on US players such as Texas Instruments and Analog Devices, which together control more than half the global market.

AirAsia in talks to buy China-made C919 jetliners AirAsia Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said the Malaysian low-cost airline is in discussions to buy Chinese-made C919 passenger jets, saying it is the first foreign carrier to be engaged in talks with Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, developer of the aircraft, on possible purchases, the South China Morning Post reported. The narrow-body C919 seats up to 192 passengers. It went into commercial domestic use in 2023.

BOE plans hefty investment in overseas expansion Chinese display-panel maker BOE Technology said it will invest 550 billion yuan (US$77 billion) over the next three years in marketing, research facilities and factories overseas. The company also said it will earmark 0.5 percent of its revenue toward research and development of artificial intelligence technologies.

Gold Science & Technology unveils green chemical project Beijing-based wind turbine maker Goldwind Science & Technology said it will invest 18.9 billion yuan (US$2.7 billion) to build a green chemical center in Inner Mongolia. Eighty percent of the electricity generated by a 3-gigawatt wind-powered farm will be used to produce green hydrogen, methanol and ammonia.