Minhang's pet industry shows robust demand and strong momentum. Among the district's 960,000 permanent households, as many as 287,000 (over 30 percent) are raising dogs and 157,000 (over 16 percent) keep cats.

A special consultative meeting held by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Minhang District Committee late last month highlighted the booming industry and representatives addressed key issues for pets and people so that both can enjoy a favorable living environment.

At the meeting, pet owners called for pet-friendly signs to be displayed in commercial districts and along storefronts, while urging that pet water bowls, disposable leash hooks and dedicated waste bins be provided at entrances.

According to officials from the district's commerce commission, nine shopping malls, including POPC and MixC Mall, have been designated as pet-friendly establishments.

American Justin O'Jack, Chief Representative of the University of Virginia China Office and Recipient of the 2022 Magnolia Silver Award, said he hoped pet-friendly subway cars could be introduced where properly trained animals like cats and dogs can enter designated pet-friendly compartments.

He also suggested developing an app or mini-program that lists all pet-friendly restaurants, veterinary clinics and other locations, making it easier for pet owners to access the information.

Zhang Xiao, a member of the standing committee of the CPPCC Minhang Committee, recommended establishing and improving systems covering the entire life cycle of pets.

For instance, the information of licensed veterinary clinics should be made available alongside standardized treatment and pricing for different types of service.

Regarding pet funeral services, beyond basic harmless disposal, more individualized compassionate and end-of-life care options such as pollution-free cremation, memorial forests and other types of farewell services were recommended at the meeting.

An executive of the district's green and public sanitation authorities stated, "We will step up efforts to develop more green spaces while also considering the feelings of those who fear pets. We advocate for responsible pet ownership and hope to see more dogs running freely, rather than complaints from those afraid of pets."

Minhang currently has 3,000 hectares of parks and green spaces, with 2,500 hectares open to pets.

Huang Jiawei, a graduate student from East China Normal University's Sociology Department, pointed out that to build harmonious communities where humans and pets coexist, it is essential to refine community-based pet ownership agreements and establish a points system.

Points should be awarded for proactive actions such as picking up pet waste, leashing pets and muzzling large dogs, redeemable for pet supplies or community services, while those who violate the agreement should receive warnings and guidance.

Local public security officials explained that there are over 60 communities in the district each with dedicated neighborhood committee officials, community police officers, lawyers, public interest lawyers and judicial mediators. For legal or regulatory issues, residents can seek assistance from community police officers in their nearest neighborhood.