Two criminal gangs, which turned Disney Resort hotel key cards into fake "Early Entry Passes", were busted in Shanghai this month.

A total of 33 suspects were arrested, and more than 500 counterfeit cards seized. The scam is estimated to have involved over 300,000 yuan (US$41,000).

Guests staying at the Shanghai Disney Resort's Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel enjoy a key benefit: they may enter the theme park one hour before regular visitors, by showing their hotel room key card.

However, some guests check out without using this privilege, creating a loophole for fraud.

The suspects purchased such hotel key cards for 80 to 100 yuan each and resold them to theme park visitors at 120 to 150 yuan online, marketing them as "special Early Entry Passes".

Initially, the scammers resold genuine hotel key cards. But as demand grew, they started producing counterfeit cards. The fake cards are poorly made and thinner than genuine ones.