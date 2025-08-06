81-year-old veteran saves elderly woman from drowning in Shanghai

An 81-year-old man jumped into a park lake in Shanghai to rescue an elderly woman who had accidentally fallen into the water. The incident occurred around 8am on July 31 at Yangpu Park where an elderly woman, also in her 80s, slipped from a bridge into the water. Sun Zaoli, a retired soldier, immediately responded to distress calls and rushed to the scene. Seeing the woman face-down in the water, he plunged in without even removing his clothes. With great effort, Sun pushed the woman toward the shore, where bystanders helped pull her to safety.

However, the rescue took a toll on Sun, who later experienced physical exhaustion and heart discomfort. Emergency personnel arrived promptly, providing first aid before transporting both Sun and the rescued woman to the hospital. Fortunately, neither sustained serious injuries. "Saving someone requires quick action–every second counts. At that moment, I forgot everything, even my age. The only thought was to get her out of the water. It's a spirit deeply ingrained in me," Sun said to Shanghai News Channel. This was not Sun's first act of bravery. In 2009, at the age of 65, he saved three visually impaired individuals from drowning in Heping Park. From his 60s to his 80s, Sun has consistently lived up to the motto of a retired soldier: "Retired but not faded in spirit."