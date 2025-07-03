The WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai launched the "Digital Exhibition of Yuanmingyuan: Reviving the Skills in Memory" on Thursday.

The exhibition, until October 12, uses cutting-edge digital technology to recreate the splendor of Yuanmingyuan in Beijing, or the Old Summer Palace.

Known as the "Garden of Gardens," Yuanmingyuan was the pinnacle of Chinese garden art. It was built over 150 years by six emperors in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1917), featuring diverse architectural styles, including palace, Jiangnan gardens, mythological and European designs. It was looted and destroyed by British and French forces during the Second Opium War in 1860.

"Yuanmingyuan boasted many architectural techniques," said Du Juan, director of the WorldSkills Museum. "This exhibition focuses on the builders often overlooked by history and reveals the secrets behind the construction from their perspective."

Divided into five sections, the display integrates research from the Yuanmingyuan Management Office and the Central Academy of Fine Arts, showcasing construction techniques, materials, and the fusion of Chinese and Western artistry.