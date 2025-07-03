The WorldSkills Museum in Shanghai launched the "Digital Exhibition of Yuanmingyuan: Reviving the Skills in Memory" on Thursday.
The exhibition, until October 12, uses cutting-edge digital technology to recreate the splendor of Yuanmingyuan in Beijing, or the Old Summer Palace.
Known as the "Garden of Gardens," Yuanmingyuan was the pinnacle of Chinese garden art. It was built over 150 years by six emperors in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1917), featuring diverse architectural styles, including palace, Jiangnan gardens, mythological and European designs. It was looted and destroyed by British and French forces during the Second Opium War in 1860.
"Yuanmingyuan boasted many architectural techniques," said Du Juan, director of the WorldSkills Museum. "This exhibition focuses on the builders often overlooked by history and reveals the secrets behind the construction from their perspective."
Divided into five sections, the display integrates research from the Yuanmingyuan Management Office and the Central Academy of Fine Arts, showcasing construction techniques, materials, and the fusion of Chinese and Western artistry.
One highlight is a VR experience, where visitors can explore meticulously reconstructed scenes of Yuanmingyuan at its peak, including a fountain with 12 fountain heads in the shape of Chinese zodiac animals.
According to curator Huang Ziyuan, the project uses 3D data from the academy and features an advanced tracking system, with surround sound and realistic tactile effects. Visitors can interact with the virtual environment, such as opening doors, and flipping through books.
The project also features a digital version of Giuseppe Castiglione, who leads the audience to explore the secrets of the garden's construction.
Castiglione was an Italian missionary who came to China in 1715. He served as a court painter for over 50 years and participated in the design of the Western-style buildings in Yuanmingyuan.
Each VR session lasts about 20 minutes.
The WorldSkills Museum, in the Yangpu Riverside area, is the world's first museum dedicated to vocational skills. Du said the exhibition received support from WorldSkills International, including bilingual display texts.
If you go:
Venue: First floor of the WorldSkills Museum Address: No. 1578 Yangshupu Road, Yangpu District, Shanghai
Duration: July 3-October 12, 2025
Opening: Tuesdays-Sundays, 9:15am-5pm (entry stops at 4:30pm)
Ticketing: Book tickets via the "Shanghai WorldSkills Museum" WeChat account or scan the QR code inside the museum.
VR ticket price: 98 yuan (US$14).