Jiading signed two heavyweight agreements, injecting new momentum into the suburban district's development.

One of the deals was signed with JD Health International Inc, involving JD instant delivery pharmacy business and JD medicine project.

JD instant delivery pharmacy is an online-offline integrated medical retail and marketing platform under JD Health.

To further meet the demand of Shanghai users for convenient medical service and medicine purchase, relying on offline self-operated pharmacies and online platforms, JD Health has explored and innovated a new model of medical security service.

In 2025, it plans to set up a new drug retail chain enterprise entity and build a new medical warehouse in Shanghai, and open 105 directly-operated pharmacies, with an area of about 100 square meters for each store.

In April, it set up a drug retail enterprise in Jiading Industrial Zone, carrying out online-offline drug retail business under the business model of "self-operated pharmacy plus drug warehouse," in and around Shanghai and its surrounding areas.

Over the past 20 years, JD has laid out business segments such as retail, logistics, technology, finance, and industrial Internet in Jiading, and established more than 20 enterprises.

JD regards health as the core segment of the group's business expansion and innovative development, which highly coincides with Jiading's key industrial layout.

Meanwhile, Porsche China R&D Center project agreement was also signed, marking a historic upgrade of Porsche's R&D system in China and a new stage of its localization and innovation strategy, which will inject stronger momentum into Jiading to build a global automotive industry innovation highland.

The center will integrate relevant core entities of Porsche in China and incorporate the functions of local procurement and quality assurance to build a complete R&D chain system.

This integration has achieved a major upgrade of "local R&D, local procurement and local quality control," which means the re-definition of the German automaker's R&D strategy for the Chinese market.