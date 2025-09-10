Foreign investment in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district accelerated this year, with agreements on 156 new projects signed from January to July and contracted capital rising 14 percent to US$923 million. Actual inflows reached US$633 million in the same period, up 44 percent from a year earlier, according to local officials.

The figures underscore Lujiazui's role as China's most internationalized central business district. Though occupying just 0.5 percent of Shanghai's land, the CBD in the Pudong New Area generates nearly 14 percent of the city's GDP. The concentration of global institutions is striking: 70 percent of foreign asset managers in China are based here, along with 40 percent of foreign banks and brokerages and more than half of wholly foreign-owned mutual fund firms.

"Financial services already make up nearly 60 percent of Lujiazui's GDP, and foreign institutions are continuing to expand," said Zhou Haidong, deputy director of the Lujiazui administration bureau. "We aim to further push the opening up in banking, securities, funds, futures and insurance, while attracting more global players to establish operations here."

For multinationals, the appeal is both financial access and the ability to experiment with innovation.

French software maker Dassault Systèmes, which has expanded its China business more than 20-fold in the past two decades, reported double-digit growth in the first half of 2025. In July, it launched the 3DEXPERIENCE Lab, an innovation hub aimed at connecting Chinese manufacturers with advanced 3D design and simulation tools.

"Shanghai offers a world-class business environment," said Suo Ailun, who oversees new business for Dassault in China.