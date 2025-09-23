Global tech giants unveil 'China-specific' products at CIIF

At the China International Industry Fair (CIIF), which opened on Tuesday in Shanghai, major overseas technology companies, including ABB, Intel and Schneider Electric, are showcasing a range of applications and products tailored specifically for the Chinese market. These localized products are designed to meet the growing and customized demands of Chinese consumers. Their presence highlights the strong commitment of multinational corporations (MNCs) to research and development (R&D) in China, as well as their deep integration with the country's expanding domestic supply chains, according to industrial officials at the fair.

Schneider Electric launched several China-specific products at the CIIF that merge latest industrial technologies. The French company's senior vice president of industrial automation business in Schneider Electric China, Ding Xiaohong, stated that these cost-effective, high-performance products have been well-received by Chinese users, thanks to the company's "China Hub" strategy, which focuses on enhanced and localized R&D. The company's exhibits at the fair cover a diverse range of industries in China, including oil production and refining, fine chemicals and new materials, consumer goods manufacturing, packaging, and logistics, water treatment and environmental protection, recycling and circular economy and public utilities and construction. Zurich, Switzerland-headquartered ABB, one of the world's leading industrial robot manufacturers, launched several "global debuts" and "China debuts" at the fair, including a robotic product featuring an artificial intelligence vision system developed for local needs.

Henry Han, president of ABB's Robotics Division in China, said that as the world's largest robotics market, China is leading the way in industrial transformation. He explained that ABB's "In China for China" strategy provides more flexible and intelligent solutions to support the country's progress in advanced manufacturing. Both ABB and Schneider Electric have established research centers in Shanghai's Pudong New Area to support their localized R&D efforts. Chip giant Intel presented its PIPC (Panel IPC) industrial computing solution, which includes a full stack of technology from chip to software to enhance computer vision, software optimization, and security for Chinese customers. The American company is also showcasing applications for embodied intelligence, designed to serve China's booming humanoid robot market. Other giants like printing and imaging firm Epson; FAUNC, famed for its factory automation; and new-energy carmaker Tesla are also attending the show. Running through Saturday, the CIIF spans 300,000 square meters at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center in suburban Qingpu District. It features 3,000 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, with major exhibitions on industrial automation, intelligent energy and robotics. The event is expected to feature about 300 "global debuts" of new products.