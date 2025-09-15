Police crack down on cult with 3,000+ members in central China

Police in central China's Henan Province have cracked down on a criminal cult organization known as "Tiandao Hongyuan," which deceived more than 3,000 people and amassed illegal profits exceeding 5 million yuan (US$702,240), according to the China Anti-Cult Network today. The ringleader, surnamed Shang, established the illegal organization in 2021. Claiming to possess supernatural powers, he referred to himself as "Child of Kunlun" and spread doomsday rumors, asserting that only by following his teachings could people "avoid disasters," "cure diseases," and "expel evil spirits." Through these claims, he exercised intense psychological control over his followers. Investigation revealed that Shang sexually assaulted 10 women and accumulated illicit funds of over 5 million yuan.

Most members were recruited through short videos and live streams, where Shang, masquerading as a benevolent figure "accumulating virtues and doing good deeds," gradually ensnared them through continuous indoctrination with his fallacies. Law enforcement agencies discovered that "Tiandao Hongyuan" had created more than 600 accounts on various online platforms, attracting over 200,000 followers. The group operated through a combination of online and offline activities and ultimately coerced more than 3,000 people into joining. Shang devised various schemes to trick members into purchasing statues, yellow paper, incense, and other ritual items, turning these scams into tools for extorting money. In one tragic case, a member of the group sought help for her son, who could only call her mother and showed delayed speech development. Shang falsely declared the boy was a "Yin-Yang Child" and claimed that only through a ritual called "luozuo" could a "deity" be invited to protect the family. The woman spent her family's entire savings of 5,000 yuan and even borrowed an additional 15,000 yuan from friends to pay for the ritual. Unfortunately, the child's condition did not improve, and he was later diagnosed with autism.