Chongming has officially earned Wetland City Accreditation (WCA) from the Standing Committee of the Convention on Wetlands, with plans to integrate aquatic tourism, biodiversity conservation, and enhanced recreational spaces.
The co-chairs of the Independent Advisory Committee on WCA announced that Chongming, along with 30 other cities, has been included in the Wetland City Accreditation program for outstanding achievements in conserving and maintaining urban wetlands sustainably.
The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance especially as Waterfowl Habitat, commonly known as the Ramsar Convention, is an intergovernmental treaty that establishes a framework for the conservation and judicious use of wetlands and their resources and has been pushing wetlands' inclusion into urban development schemes for decades.
Cities that protect and manage their wetlands responsibly gain numerous benefits, including flood control, water purification, increased biodiversity, and better recreational spaces.
According to Wetland Law, Chongming has 278,000 hectares of wetland, accounting for 68.8 percent of the district's total area.
Currently, 22 Chinese cities are on the Wetland City Accreditation list, which is the greatest number worldwide.
Chongming has invested more than 4.1 billion yuan (US$569 million) in wetland protection, restoration, and research over more than ten years. It has implemented specific protection strategies for the Dongtan and Xisha wetlands.
The Dongtan Nature Reserve, a national nature reserve in the country, has focused on wetland restoration as well as controlling and managing spartina alterniflora while also serving as a natural education base.
In Xisha, a more integrated approach seeks to maintain and use the natural terrain, allowing tourists to witness endangered biological species, a distinctive muddy tidal flat landform, and spectacular natural beauty.
Both methods have produced mature, reproducible solutions for other regions and countries.
Earlier this month, Chongming released its latest perspective on Accelerating the Cultivation of New Economic Dynamics to Further Promote the High-Quality Development of the World-Class Eco-Island. This initiative aligns with Chinese President Xi Jinping's belief that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," while also advocating for ecological civilization and the enhancement of new quality productive forces.
The document outlines four key requirements:
According to the blueprint, Chongming aims to accelerate the growth of four critical industry clusters. It includes the establishment of a world-class modern shipbuilding base and the enhancement of capabilities within the ship and marine sector by improving connections among centrally owned enterprises, local companies, and government bodies.
The plan also focuses on creating a modern urban green agricultural industrial cluster, positioning itself as a leader in advanced technology agriculture through core technological advancements.
Additionally, it proposes the establishment of a carbon-neutral demonstration zone, promoting the adoption of green and low-carbon technologies to foster a cyclical economic growth pattern. The plan will also explore the development of biomass energy, geothermal energy, ocean energy, and other green energy sources.
Finally, it envisions the exploration of future industries such as manufacturing, space, and health and wellness. This will involve leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and other technologies to accurately identify and nurture high-potential future industries. The plan emphasizes gathering resources from industry, academia, and research institutions to accelerate the innovative development and application of deep- and distant-sea operation equipment, deep-sea intelligent unmanned platforms, green and intelligent vessels, polar exploration and operation facilities, and other landmark high-end products.
Cai Jianxin, deputy director of Chongmjng Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, said the district wants to integrate ecological preservation and economic benefits, such as geologically specific agricultural products and local minsu (homestay) that target consumer leisure activities. He said merchants selling local specialties and seasonal delights like freshwater crabs have become well-known.
Cai noted that Chongming wetlands development is based on a triple win for ecology, manufacturing, and lifestyle. A district-level working group was formed in 2022 to prepare the accreditation process. Its long-term goal is to construct a wetland biological network and optimize systematic wetland protection.
It will also advance aquaponics farming, which mixes fish and vegetable cultivation, to boost local ecological merchants' worth. The Yangtze River estuarine intangible wetland culture will also be promoted to the public. This could inspire regional ecological economy growth and create a positive loop.
Zhang Liquan, a former professor at East China Normal University's State Key Laboratory of Estuarine and Coastal Research, said Chongming has rich water and natural resources and various wetlands, and the new accreditation reaffirms the city's efforts to preserve and manage them. It would also strengthen Chongming's worldwide standing.
Zhang said improving wetland usage improves the city's air and water quality. Water forests, tidal flats with reed beds, 17 varieties of tidal channel landforms, and ancient anti-tidal mounds are found in the Xisha wetland.
The Laboratory has studied wetland bird attraction, biodiversity promotion, conservation, and sustainable use at the Xisha Wetland Ecosystem Restoration Research Base. It now showcases scientific research, environmental education, and tourism for wetland protection and sustainable usage.
As a national 5A tourist site, Xisha Pearl Lake covers 7.8 square kilometers and has 17 typical geological treasures. The scenic area boasts the world's largest estuary alluvial sand island's geological variations and harmonious ecological civilization of man and nature.
Silver gulls, herons, and cormorants reside in the woodland, wetland, and lake ecosystem. A demonstration area with 34 artificially restored tidal creeks of various sizes lets visitors explore natural diversity. It has 7km of ecological tour trails to explore the natural terrain, cruise ship tours, and popular scientific galleries to immerse visitors in the colorful nature.
Water activities are also thriving in the area, thanks to an integrated approach that promotes tourism, leisure expenditure, and wetland zones.
Yang Minwei, a Chongming resident, has established two outdoor sports camps in the district, taking full use of the town's abundant water resources, an expanding number of homestays, and the growing popularity of rural tourism in recent years. Yang began participating in water sports about ten years ago, and he feels the virtuous cycle is already benefiting his outdoor sports camp in Luhua Town, in the southwest corner of Chongming.
The M Island Outdoor Sports Camp has benefited from the water system, abundant resources, and a variety of homestay choices.
Sports enthusiasts and those looking for a break from the hustle and bustle of urban life will find their favored pastimes here, thanks to the proximity to the Xisha Pearl Lake beautiful region and a variety of canteens and leisure activities.
Yang has devised kayak, paddle board, and canoe programs based on seasonal changes, and in the summer, it offers camp for elementary and middle school students, where they can try to build a tiny boat with their teammates using project-based learning techniques.
According to Yang, the town's natural resources enable residents to stay longer; some choose to entirely relax while others engage in water sports.
In autumn, meals are served featuring regional specialties like freshwater crabs, and in the summer, people can take in the stunning sunset while sipping specialty cocktails.