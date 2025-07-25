Chongming has officially earned Wetland City Accreditation (WCA) from the Standing Committee of the Convention on Wetlands, with plans to integrate aquatic tourism, biodiversity conservation, and enhanced recreational spaces.

The co-chairs of the Independent Advisory Committee on WCA announced that Chongming, along with 30 other cities, has been included in the Wetland City Accreditation program for outstanding achievements in conserving and maintaining urban wetlands sustainably.

The Convention on Wetlands of International Importance especially as Waterfowl Habitat, commonly known as the Ramsar Convention, is an intergovernmental treaty that establishes a framework for the conservation and judicious use of wetlands and their resources and has been pushing wetlands' inclusion into urban development schemes for decades.

Cities that protect and manage their wetlands responsibly gain numerous benefits, including flood control, water purification, increased biodiversity, and better recreational spaces.

According to Wetland Law, Chongming has 278,000 hectares of wetland, accounting for 68.8 percent of the district's total area.

Currently, 22 Chinese cities are on the Wetland City Accreditation list, which is the greatest number worldwide.

Chongming has invested more than 4.1 billion yuan (US$569 million) in wetland protection, restoration, and research over more than ten years. It has implemented specific protection strategies for the Dongtan and Xisha wetlands.

The Dongtan Nature Reserve, a national nature reserve in the country, has focused on wetland restoration as well as controlling and managing spartina alterniflora while also serving as a natural education base.

In Xisha, a more integrated approach seeks to maintain and use the natural terrain, allowing tourists to witness endangered biological species, a distinctive muddy tidal flat landform, and spectacular natural beauty.

Both methods have produced mature, reproducible solutions for other regions and countries.

Earlier this month, Chongming released its latest perspective on Accelerating the Cultivation of New Economic Dynamics to Further Promote the High-Quality Development of the World-Class Eco-Island. This initiative aligns with Chinese President Xi Jinping's belief that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," while also advocating for ecological civilization and the enhancement of new quality productive forces.

The document outlines four key requirements:

Prioritize environmental and green development.

Support national and Shanghai strategic development goals by leveraging Chongming's unique advantages.

Develop systematic approaches based on ecological resources and geographical strengths.

Enhance the integration of cutting-edge resources and encourage collaboration between businesses and educational institutions to establish innovation hubs.

According to the blueprint, Chongming aims to accelerate the growth of four critical industry clusters. It includes the establishment of a world-class modern shipbuilding base and the enhancement of capabilities within the ship and marine sector by improving connections among centrally owned enterprises, local companies, and government bodies.

The plan also focuses on creating a modern urban green agricultural industrial cluster, positioning itself as a leader in advanced technology agriculture through core technological advancements.

Additionally, it proposes the establishment of a carbon-neutral demonstration zone, promoting the adoption of green and low-carbon technologies to foster a cyclical economic growth pattern. The plan will also explore the development of biomass energy, geothermal energy, ocean energy, and other green energy sources.

Finally, it envisions the exploration of future industries such as manufacturing, space, and health and wellness. This will involve leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced computing, and other technologies to accurately identify and nurture high-potential future industries. The plan emphasizes gathering resources from industry, academia, and research institutions to accelerate the innovative development and application of deep- and distant-sea operation equipment, deep-sea intelligent unmanned platforms, green and intelligent vessels, polar exploration and operation facilities, and other landmark high-end products.