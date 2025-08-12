Jiading District and the Agricultural Bank of China have released a package to boost "scientific and technological Jiading."

Finance is a key factor in promoting scientific and technological innovation, and Jiading is a district with deep "scientific and technological innovation genes," said Xiao Wengao, Party secretary of Jiading.

The district has created a "finance plus industry" collaboration network to expand financing service centers into key industrial parks and promote high-quality industrial development.

ABC Shanghai Branch has launched a special financial service package with 10 features for businesses, including fast service channels, investment options, international financial services, credit products for all stages of a business and quicker approvals.

It will offer 100 billion yuan (US$13.87 billion) in investment and financing help to address the financing challenges faced by tech companies at different stages.