As artificial intelligence agents gain traction across industries, leading Chinese and overseas institutions have introduced new initiatives to address the risks tied to the large-scale deployment of general-purpose large models.

The Open-Source Safety Initiative for Large Models was launched on Monday at the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, aiming to strengthen oversight and security in rapidly expanding open-source ecosystems.

The initiative was jointly issued by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, in collaboration with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, the British Standards Institution, Ant Group, and other industry and research partners.

The proposal calls for the global AI community to adopt four key principles: establishing safety standards, securing open-source infrastructure, encouraging responsible AI use, and promoting inclusive international collaboration.

The CAICT also released a new technical report, Terminal AI Agent Safety (2025), the first in China focused on safety protocols for AI agents in end-user and enterprise systems.

The report outlines a multi-level approach to control model behavior, ensure data protection, and define human-AI interaction standards.