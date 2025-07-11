On his way to attend the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Civilizations Dialogue in Beijing, Andrey Tchorbanov, Member of the There Is Such a People, Chairman of the Education and Science Committee of the National Assembly of Bulgaria, Former Deputy Speaker of National Assembly of Bulgaria, toured the CPC First Congress Memorial in Shanghai this week.

As he photographed the exhibits, he said: "This is not just a memorial – it's a library and a museum. With so many exhibits and multimedia facilities, it greatly helps foreigners understand this Party."