Minhang companies have been forerunners in developing innovative models with specialized functions for various scenarios.



The International Advanced Air Mobility Expo, held in late July, provided a boost to the development of drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Minhang District is riding the wave, creating relationships with research institutions and commercial firms to advance in the rapidly increasing industry sector.

A tripartite intent deal worth US$1.75 billion was signed in late July at the expo. Minhang-based Volant Aerotech will supply 500 eVTOL aircrafts to Thailand's Pan Pacific Co Ltd, while China National Aero-technology International Engineering Corp will support the development of low-altitude infrastructure.

This was the largest international single order in China's passenger eVTOL industry to date, as well as the latest sign that Minhang's low-altitude economy is making positive progress toward high-quality development.

Volant seeks close collaboration with all parties in their respective areas of expertise, including application scenario development, maintenance and infrastructure construction, as well as the development of vertical takeoff and landing facilities.

This will allow China's superior eVTOL products to fly internationally, adding value to transportation.

During the expo, Minhang formed a low-altitude economy industry alliance, a strategic coalition of prominent companies, research institutions and state-backed companies. The alliance's members include the School of GeoSpatial Artificial Intelligence at East China Normal University, the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics at Shanghai Jiao Tong University and AVIC Airborne Systems Co.

The district also intends to construct a demonstration site suited for widespread low-altitude applications in megacities.

Officials from the Minhang District Economic Commission said that the alliance's goal is to create a communication and cooperation platform geared toward corporate demands and focused on improving independent innovation skills.

It will encourage the construction of an industrial value chain based on complementary advantages and common interests, serving as a key tool and vehicle for driving the rapid development of Minhang's low-altitude economy.

The formation of the alliance ushers in a new era of collaborative development and industry cluster expansion for the district's low-altitude economy.

It already has a strong presence, bolstered by top scientific research skills and a huge number of exceptional enterprises in the domains of aircraft R&D and manufacture, as well as aviation support services.

Minhang's aviation industry exceeded 20 billion yuan (US$ 2.79 billion) in 2024 and aims to achieve 50 billion yuan by 2027.

It has begun construction on a low-altitude testing site in the Wujing area, which will specialize in replicating complicated urban terrain situations and facilitate low-altitude flight testing and airworthiness verification. It is expected to serve as a "testing ground" for future urban air transportation.

In 2024, the low-altitude industry cluster in Wujing had an industry production value of 15.9 billion yuan, with an annual growth rate of more than 10 percent over the previous three years.

The town houses 117 high-growth aviation enterprises, with a robust aviation sector ecosystem taking shape.

Meanwhile, Minhang-based TCab Tech signed a billion-dollar contract with the UAE's Autocraft for 350 eVTOLs last month.

Kintsugi, an Abu Dhabi-based corporation that invests in the research and deployment of sophisticated technology in a variety of industries, operates Autocraft, its advanced air mobility arm.

The E20 is TCab Tech's self-developed flagship model, a five-seat tilt-rotor eVTOL with a 12-meter wingspan, a 200-kilometer flight range and a top speed of 320 kilometers per hour.

The business has positioned its E20 eVTOL aircraft for a variety of commercial applications throughout the Middle East and North Africa, including low-altitude tourism and urban air mobility.