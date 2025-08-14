Picture a group of stewardesses in high heels and short skirts pitter-pattering in small steps beside you as you saunter or stride toward your boarding gate at an airport.

You may appreciate the glamor and elegance of these flight attendants dressed in professional uniforms, but has it ever occurred to you that, given long hours at work, they may feel quite uncomfortable wearing such uniforms, especially those shoes with steeply raised heels?

"Why do we have to wear short skirts, silk socks and high heels in such a complicated high-altitude work environment? Why can't we simply wear trousers?" asked Xi Ha, a talk show actress, in a widely circulated program broadcast in early July. Xi Ha is the stage name of the actress who used to be a stewardess.

"I once asked my instructor why we couldn't wear trousers, and she replied that some passengers might feel uncomfortable if we wore trousers," she recalled.

The instructor's bittersweet answer brings home to us a longtime dilemma in the world's air travel industry: The need to exhibit the feminine beauty of flight attendants with short skirts, silk socks and high heels often compromises their work efficiency and personal comfort.

"In a fire emergency, the last step of evacuation is that all flight attendants take off their silk socks, because these socks can burn easily in such a situation," Xi Ha said in her July talk show. "But, why do we wear silk socks in the first place, now that we know they are dangerous?"

Xi Ha told a real story: A chief flight attendant – a friend of hers – once successfully evacuated all the passengers within 90 seconds, but could not prevent herself from suffering injuries. Why? Because she had to take off her silk socks before escaping on a plane slide. Her legs were badly bruised.

"Had she worn a pair of trousers, she would not have been so badly hurt," Xi Ha claimed.