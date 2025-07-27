20,000-km run and 300,000 push-ups – all inspired by a cartoon

One Chinese man took a surprising inspiration from a Japanese anime–and turned it into an epic personal challenge that's now gone viral. One Punch Man is about Saitama, a bald hero who defeats any enemy with a single punch. His secret? A ridiculously simple daily workout: 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups, 100 squats, and a 10km run–done every day for three years.

The manga jokes that this routine is pretty basic and doesn't fully explain Saitama's super strength. But one Chinese man took it seriously–and pushed himself to the limit. On July 19, Bilibili creator "堂主LEE" finished his 1,000-day Saitama challenge. For his final livestream, he shaved his head and cranked up the workout tenfold–1,000 push-ups, 1,000 sit-ups, 1,000 squats, and a 100km run – pulling in over a million viewers.

Lee's journey started in August 2021. At 36, after a failed business left him in debt and feeling stuck, he found himself inspired by Saitama's simple routine. He decided to try it himself–not for superpowers, but to rebuild his life. He began by posting daily workout videos on Bilibili, China's popular video platform. At first, he used a cheap phone and wore 15-yuan shoes that quickly fell apart. His meals were simple–mostly boiled noodles and eggs–just enough to keep him going. One of his early videos unexpectedly went viral, earning him thousands of followers and a bit of income. "My fans gave me strength," Lee said. "They helped me find a purpose." From August 24, 2021, to July 19, 2025, Lee ran over 20,000 kilometers and completed hundreds of thousands of reps. Even One Punch Man creator ONE congratulated him.

Despite setbacks – like early injuries from improper squats – he adjusted his plan, adding rest days and new exercises like pull-ups. Every 100 days, he increased the difficulty, pushing his body further. His goal was never fame – it was about proving he could stick to something.

As his challenge progressed, more people tuned in. University students in Taiwan even streamed his runs on library screens. Lee's transformation wasn't just physical–he went from a quiet, unsure man to someone confident and determined.