Jiading District and Fudan University have signed a strategic agreement to jointly build the Fudan University International Education and Science Innovation Center.

The two sides will use the 120th anniversary of Fudan's founding as an opportunity to accelerate the construction of the center.

Four institutions for engineering, lifelong education, the Internet and aging were unveiled and will be located in the complex.

According to officials, Jiading aims to establish an "open and international" teaching, research and innovation center.

The collaboration is expected to serve as a starting point for the university and district government to strengthen cooperation.



