Summer fun for everyone to enjoy in Jing'an

Foreign teenagers visit Jing'an A group of teenagers from Europe and the US spent 15 days in Shanghai's Jing'an District, immersing themselves in local culture. They visited heritage brands Longfeng Qipao and Lei Yun Shang, tried dragon dancing and shadow puppetry at Qiyi High School, practiced calligraphy, and lived with local families – deepening cross-cultural understanding through hands-on experience.

Summer care camp Jing'an has kicked off its 2025 summer care program for primary school students, welcoming over 1,300 children across 41 sites in the district. More than 500 volunteers are leading hands-on classes that blend traditional culture and modern science – from making scented sachets and playing with traditional toys to watching science experiments. The program offers fun, educational experiences while easing summer childcare challenges for working parents, standing out as a key community initiative in Jing'an.

Revamped eco park Yanfu Park has reopened after a six-month upgrade, transforming a simple green space into Jint'an's first "habitat garden" urban park. Located at the intersection of Yan'an Road E. and Fumin Road, the 6,800-square-meter park now features more than 1,000 native plants, including crape myrtle and hibiscus, creating a layered, biodiverse landscape. It has shaded walkways, a children's zone, scenic terrace and eco-friendly highlights such as a self-cleaning pond, insect hotel and dry stream bed. Wildlife is returning – hedgehogs and white wagtails were spotted in the first week – making the park a new hotspot for nature lovers and urban biodiversity research.

Lotus fair Daning Park's annual lotus-themed summer fair started this month. With over 10,000 square meters of lotus ponds in full bloom, the park offers a dreamy backdrop of pink-and-white bowl lotuses glistening in the rain. A creative market set amid the lotus greenery offers family-friendly fun, shopping perks and shaded spots to relax. By night, a music fountain show featuring fire and water dazzles visitors.

Family sports game A family sports game has opened at Shibei Junior Middle School. In the playground, families team up for fun challenges such as a fast-paced three-legged race and a cooperative ball-carrying game. Indoors, there's more fun, with obstacle courses featuring running, jumping, climbing and balance games – all turned into playful stations where families could collect stamps and win prizes.

Ocean encounters With the opening of Louis Vuitton's new landmark "The Louis," HKRI Taikoo Hui has kicked off its summer season. Central to the celebration is "Ocean Encounters," a cross-cultural art initiative created in partnership with Meta Media, featuring artists from China, the UK and Japan. The project transforms the busy complex into a vast seascape, positioning the venue as a global cultural hub where art fosters connections between people, cities and nature. British artist Liam Gillick showcases "Perpetual Discussion Platforms," a minimalist installation of four colorful acrylic platforms inviting visitors to explore human relationships and social tensions. Japanese artist Nobuaki Takekawa presents "Galley in the Age of Great Knowledge," a boat-shaped piece inspired by the Age of Discovery, symbolizing humanity's search for meaning amid a sea of ideas. Chinese visual pioneer Chen Tianzhuo's large-scale "Ocean Whisper" spans four escalator zones with immersive installations representing sea creatures – a nautilus, sea slug, giant squid and sea butterfly – inviting viewers to reconnect with their inner vitality through ecological storytelling.

