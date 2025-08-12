Passengers departing from Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports no longer need to go through security checks at terminal entrances. The change took effect on Tuesday.

The airports have removed metal detectors and X-ray scanners from terminal doors. Passengers still pass through an explosives detection device but can then walk straight into the check-in area.

Baggage screening now happens at airline counters during check-in, and full body and carry-on screening remain in place before boarding.

Before the change, travelers went through two checks – one at the entrance and another before boarding.