Passengers departing from Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports no longer need to go through security checks at terminal entrances. The change took effect on Tuesday.
The airports have removed metal detectors and X-ray scanners from terminal doors. Passengers still pass through an explosives detection device but can then walk straight into the check-in area.
Baggage screening now happens at airline counters during check-in, and full body and carry-on screening remain in place before boarding.
Before the change, travelers went through two checks – one at the entrance and another before boarding.
An airport staff member confirmed that the new procedure began on Tuesday. Social media posts from passengers show shorter wait times.
Shanghai has been sparing no efforts to enhance passengers' travel experience.
The adjustment follows earlier streamlining measures at the city's transport hubs. Since April 2024, passengers arriving at Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai South Railway Station, and Hongqiao Railway Station have been able to transfer to Metro lines without a second security check.
For example, at Shanghai Railway Station, travelers heading to Metro Lines 3 or 4 can exit via the northeast gate and walk about 50 meters directly into the station.
Pudong airport has also expanded services for travelers. In May, both terminals began 24-hour domestic security screening, later extending it to international departures, customs, and immigration in July.