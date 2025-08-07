Shanghai's latest data shows a notable rise in birth rates in 2024. Local women are giving birth at an average age of 32.58, and most still choose to have only one child.

Birth rates in the Yangtze River Delta increased last year, according to the latest regional data. The rise comes amid growing efforts by local governments to ease the financial and caregiving pressures of childrearing.

Shanghai's birth rate climbed from 4 per thousand in 2023 to 4.8 last year, marking the region's sharpest gain.

Jiangsu Province's rate rose slightly from 4.8 to 5, while for Zhejiang Province it increased from 5.8 to 6.2. Anhui Province saw a small decline, from 6.5 to 6.2, but still tied for the region's highest rate with Zhejiang.

The gains reflect a broader trend across China. The country recorded 520,000 more births in 2024 than the previous year, the first national year-on-year increase in eight years.

Despite the rise, one-child families remain common. In Shanghai, over half of the local women (52.6 percent) have only one child. About 16.6 percent have two, and just 2.55 percent have three or more.

In Zhejiang, 33.2 percent of women have two children, while 5.4 percent have three or more.

Anhui shows the strongest trend toward larger families, with 38.3 percent of women having two children and 10.1 percent having three or more.

The average age of childbirth continues to rise. In Shanghai, women now give birth at an average age of 32.58, and first-time mothers are on average 31.81 years old. In Zhejiang, the average childbearing age has risen from 27.98 in 2010 to 29.09 in 2020.