Shanghai's Lingang Special Area launched its driverless taxi service on Friday.

The fare begins at 16 yuan (US$2.23) for the first 5 kilometers, with an additional charge of 4 yuan per kilometer beyond that.

The service operates daily from 8am to 8pm, and passengers can book a ride via the "致行智联" section on the "Lingang Travel" WeChat mini-program.

Additionally, a driverless taxi shuttle service between Lingang's main district and Pudong Airport is now running.

The service network includes 58 new pick-up and drop-off points across key areas, including universities, business districts, and office spaces.

This follows the launch of the city's first fully driverless robotaxi fleet in late July.

Lingang has already opened over 550 kilometers of autonomous driving test roads, with 22 companies and 364 autonomous vehicles participating in road tests and operations.