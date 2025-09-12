The China International Industry Fair (CIFF) 2025, which will be held in Shanghai from September 23 to 27, is the world's largest industrial fair this year in terms of exhibition space, surpassing Germany's Hannover Messe.

According to the Ministry of Industry and the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology, this year's CIFF will also set new attendance and foreign exhibitor records, highlighting China's industrial sector's expansion and modernization.

The event will take up 300,000 square meters of space at Shanghai's National Exhibition and Convention Center. It will include 3,000 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions, including major shows on industrial automation, intelligent energy and robotics. According to Tang Wenkan, vice director of the commission, CIFF has evolved into a global forum for promoting industrial innovation and emphasizing future industry trends.

Executives from global brands, including ABB, Schneider and Panasonic, are likely to attend. The expo will also feature three specialist pavilions: China Innovation Pavilion, Elderly Care Robot Pavilion, and Future Industrial Pavilion. Notably, the robotics pavilion will showcase 31 innovative geriatric care robots from 17 different firms at CIFF 2025.