Thanita Woowong is one of the people quietly shaping the future of China-Thailand relations – not through diplomacy, but by boarding a monthly flight.

The Thai marketing executive flies from Bangkok to Shanghai every month, where she is pursuing an Executive MBA at Fudan University.

She leads projects back home that connect Thai travel businesses with Chinese partners. In between, she switches roles – managing teams in one city and joining classroom debates in another.

"I don't see it as a sacrifice," she said. "I see it as an investment – in myself, in my work, and in building stronger connections between Thailand and China."

Woowong was born and raised in Bangkok in a Thai-Chinese family. Her great-grandfather left Sanya in south China's Hainan Province and resettled in Thailand. Her father later visited Sanya, tracing the family's roots.

For Woowong, those stories never felt distant.

"Because of that, I've always felt a deep, personal connection to China – like it's my second home."

After years of working in the travel industry and collaborating with Chinese teams, she grew curious about how Chinese professionals think, lead, and solve problems.

"The sense of belonging became even stronger through my close collaboration with smart and inspiring colleagues in our Shanghai office," the Thai noted. "Working alongside them sparked my decision to pursue a degree here in China."