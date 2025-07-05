Thanita Woowong is one of the people quietly shaping the future of China-Thailand relations – not through diplomacy, but by boarding a monthly flight.
The Thai marketing executive flies from Bangkok to Shanghai every month, where she is pursuing an Executive MBA at Fudan University.
She leads projects back home that connect Thai travel businesses with Chinese partners. In between, she switches roles – managing teams in one city and joining classroom debates in another.
"I don't see it as a sacrifice," she said. "I see it as an investment – in myself, in my work, and in building stronger connections between Thailand and China."
Woowong was born and raised in Bangkok in a Thai-Chinese family. Her great-grandfather left Sanya in south China's Hainan Province and resettled in Thailand. Her father later visited Sanya, tracing the family's roots.
For Woowong, those stories never felt distant.
"Because of that, I've always felt a deep, personal connection to China – like it's my second home."
After years of working in the travel industry and collaborating with Chinese teams, she grew curious about how Chinese professionals think, lead, and solve problems.
"The sense of belonging became even stronger through my close collaboration with smart and inspiring colleagues in our Shanghai office," the Thai noted. "Working alongside them sparked my decision to pursue a degree here in China."
She enrolled in the Fudan University-Washington University EMBA program, drawn by its international structure and peer network.
It brings together experienced professionals from across Asia and different sectors, including healthcare, consulting, hospitality and technology.
"It gave me the chance to learn not only from the curriculum but also from my Chinese classmates," she said. "Many of them come from outstanding backgrounds, possess incredibly intelligent minds, and bring a wealth of experience into every conversation."
Woowong is the only student in the cohort who commutes internationally. She said the monthly routine of switching between roles – professional and academic – is intense.
"I must be highly focused," she stated. "Classroom learning isn't just about sitting and listening – you're constantly participating in discussions and completing assignments.
"It's like rebooting your brain."
She pointed to courses like strategic management and team collaboration as especially impactful. Lessons from these sessions have shaped how she approaches leadership, communication, and cross-border teamwork.
"I learned how to stay honest within the team, encourage quick trial and error, and push continuous improvement," she said.
Woowong highlighted China's visa-free policy for Thai citizens as a "game changer," saying it has significantly eased her frequent travel to Shanghai.
"No paperwork, no waiting time," she said, noting a visible uptick in Thai travelers on her flights.
"It saves time, money, and a lot of hassle – so I can focus on my studies," Woowong observed, calling the visa exemption a major factor in her decision to pursue higher education in China.
The policy reflects deepening ties between the two countries and has opened doors for spontaneous business, academic, and leisure visits, she added.
At work, she has applied these insights to work with her colleagues to strengthen cooperation between Thai tourism businesses and Chinese partners.
During the COVID-19 pandemic recovery, she helped lead projects designed to rebuild trust and reconnect the two markets.
"A big part of my role has been about creating connections," she pointed out. "Whether it's working with hotel partners, supporting campaigns to bring Chinese travelers to Thailand, or sharing insights between regional teams, I've always focused on finding common ground."
Now, she is developing an idea to launch a startup offering tuk tuk (Thailand's iconic three-wheeled vehicle) services through a mobile app.
The concept aims to give international tourists – especially Chinese visitors – access to a more authentic and convenient way of experiencing Thai cities.
"Since tuk tuks are such a unique symbol of Thai culture, I see this as a great way to create a fun, authentic travel experience for both international and local travelers – especially Chinese visitors, who are often looking for something memorable and distinctive," she asserted.
The project is still in its early stages, but Woowong is hopeful about its potential. She said she would like to collaborate with some of her classmates in China to bring it to life.
She also encourages younger people in both countries to play an active role in carrying forward the China-Thailand relationship.
"They should know that Thailand and China have shared a deep bond for many years, but it's their turn now to take that further," she said.
"Whether it's through startups, tech collaboration, or cultural exchanges, there are so many ways to keep this friendship growing."