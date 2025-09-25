Shanghai has built more than 43,700 underground projects, covering 165 million square meters, city officials told a forum on Thursday.

That is more than three times the size of New York City's Manhattan, giving Shanghai one of the world's largest underground networks.

Last year alone, Shanghai completed the Beiheng Tunnel, the Yindu Road River-Crossing Tunnel, the Taihe Sewage Treatment Plant, and the new Songjiang Railway Station.

City officials said these projects show how underground space is helping ease congestion, improve water management, and expand transport links in one of the world's busiest megacities.

The announcement came as experts gathered at the 12th International Forum on Underground Space Development, a two-day event in Shanghai.

The forum drew more than 400 participants on-site and 50,000 online viewers, including scholars and engineers from China, France, Singapore, Japan and Russia.

The discussions focused on how underground projects can support sustainable growth in fast-growing cities.

Qian Qihu, a leading engineer, academician, and national medal laureate, said underground space will be key to China's efforts to build greener and smarter cities. He urged stronger integration of digital technology, artificial intelligence and new materials.