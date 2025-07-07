A former cement factory in Pudong is being transformed into a major innovation park as part of Shanghai's latest urban renewal efforts.

The Zhangjiang Shang project is repurposing a 1971 industrial site into a 440,000-square-meter hub for high-tech industries and public culture.

The project in Zhangjiang Science City preserves key industrial structures, including the massive warehouse, cement silo cluster, and kiln tower, while introducing new design features.

Completion is scheduled for late 2026, with full public opening expected in 2027.

Architect Ma Yansong, one of the leading designers, said the project aims to create a dialogue between past and future.

"We reused the original cement warehouse walls but replaced the roof with a floating ark-like structure," Ma said. "It creates a contrast – old and new coexisting in one space."